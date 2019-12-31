As Utah State gears up to put its full attention on defending their Mountain West Conference men’s basketball title, the Aggies are well aware that it’s a long process.
Having already played two league games in early December also makes it feel a bit different. Normally, conference action would begin at the first of a new year. That is not the case in 2019-20.
“It’s an exciting time of the year,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “It feels like we are heading out to play the first conference opponent even though we are already 2-0.”
The Aggies practiced Tuesday afternoon at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, then flew to Las Vegas. Utah State (13-2, 2-0 MW) takes on UNLV (6-8, 1-0) on New Year’s Day — barely. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. in the Thomas & Mack Center and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Net.
Despite heading to one of the party cities of the world on New Year’s Eve, the Aggies will not be partaking in any crazy experiences the night before the game. Keeping a regular routine is important.
“When I saw that schedule come out, I thought, ‘Oh, perfect. New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas,’” Smith said. “People always ask if we are going to do anything special with the guys. No. We are not all of a sudden going to change the whole script. We are flexible with travel, but try and keep the same routine.”
Dealing with the holidays and a big game on the horizon in No. 13 San Diego State coming to Logan on Saturday, how have the Aggies stayed focused on the task at hand?
“I’ve said many times coaches are paid to be paranoid,” Smith said. “You need to guard against that (looking ahead) and figuring out where the guys’ minds are. You deal with that all the time. ... You have your antennas up.”
Both teams come into the game with some momentum. USU has won three in a row, including big wins over South Florida and Florida in neutral-site contests. UNLV has struggled at times but has won two straight.
“UNLV is playing its best basketball of the year right now,” Smith said. “They are a veteran with seven of their top nine guys being juniors or seniors. ... They have added some transfers. They are long, athletic and one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country. They get 40 percent of their missed shots which is an exceptional number. We are going to have to do a good job limiting them on the boards. We need to keep playing the way we have been playing on offense the last few games.”
The Rebels average 13 offensive rebounds a game, while the Aggies average 12.1. Overall, UNLV is +7.2 in rebound margin, while USU is +11.9. Smith compared the Rebels to North Texas, South Florida and even Florida with how athletic they are.
The Aggies did not play a regular-season game at UNLV last season, but did win the Mountain West Tournament in the Thomas & Mack Center last March. In fact, USU has won six of its last seven games in the arena, including an 85-78 victory against the Rebels.
“We have experience playing in their arena with the conference tournament,” Smith said. “Our guys are excited for another opportunity and for conference play.”
There are some question marks on personnel for both teams. The Aggies are coming off a 129-61 win against NAIA school Eastern Oregon where Sam Merrill and Neemias Queta did not suit up. Merrill is the leading scorer for USU at 17.7 points a game — third in the MW — while Queta was averaging 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in four games after returning from a knee injury. The status for the 2019 MW Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year is uncertain.
“That will be a game-time decision,” said Smith when asked about Queta playing Wednesday.
Merrill has rested both games this season in games against NAIA opponents. He had been sick and was nursing some bumps and bruises.
USU has had 11 different players reach double figures in scoring this season. The Aggies set a school record with eight players recording double digits against Eastern Oregon.
Joining Merrill in double-figure scoring is Justin Bean (14.0), Alphonso Anderson (11.9) and Brock Miller (10.5). Diogo Brito (9.5), Queta (8.8) and Abel Porter (7.5) have been consistent scorers. Bean leads USU and the conference with 11.5 rebounds a game.
The Aggies did get 7-foot-2 center Kuba Karwowski back last Saturday after he missed seven games. He had his appendix out in late November. The junior has 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a blocked shot and a steal in 18 minutes of action last Saturday.
Under first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger, 10 Rebels have started at least two games this season, while forward Mbacke Diong is the lone player to start all 14 games. Guard Amauri Hardy has 12 starts, and Utah transfer Donnie Tillman has started 10 contests.
“Tillman has played very well,” Smith said. “He gets to the foul line a lot. (Nick) Blair is getting a lot of playing time now. Jonah Antonio is back from injury. ... We are prepared for all of that.”
Three Rebels scored in double figures as UNLV won its non-conference finale over Eastern Michigan on Saturday, led by Diong’s 15 points on 6 of 9 from the field. Guard Marvin Coleman, in just his third career start, pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds.
On the season, Hardy leads three UNLV players averaging in double-figure scoring with 15.2 points per game, followed by guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (12.9) and Tillman (12.4). Mitrou-Long has missed the last five games with a broken thumb. Diong is the team’s leading rebounder with 9.1 per contest.