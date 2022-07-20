It didn’t go as planned, but Utah State guard Max (Maksym) Shulga has gotten to play four games for his native country of Ukraine so far in the FIBA U20 European Championships.

The 2022 championships are being held in Montgengro. After pool play this past weekend, the Round of 16 began Wednesday. Ukraine fell to Turkey, 72-56, getting knocked down into the one-loss bracket. Turkey will play in the quarterfinals on Thursday, while Ukraine will face Slovenia, a 77-60 loser to Israel.

