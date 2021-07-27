Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho riders are returning home from the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska, with plenty of hardware.
Rexburg’s Kelby Schneiter advanced to the national finals after he won the state finals in June when he outdistanced fellow bareback rider Cooper Cooke of Victor and third-place finisher Kelton Maxfield.
The three formed a pretty powerful contingent and shows just how strong the rough stock division in Idaho really is.
Kelby is heading off to college at Texas Western this fall, and has to report for classes on Aug. 11. If the fact that he is heading there is great news, you should see the line-up of Idaho cowboys that are headed to Texas Western this fall.
In addition to a world champion in Schneiter, Cooke — a three-time Idaho All-Around Cowboy and this year’s High School World Reserve Champion All-Around Cowboy — is headed there, as is Rawley Johnson of Ririe, who just finished fourth in the bull riding event in Lincoln.
All three are good friends and have been riding together for years, and often even travel together when they are heading to different rodeos. There will be a lot more of that come fall and spring, when they are teammates at Texas Western and will be competing with each other. That is a pretty talented group of cowboys heading south to compete in college rodeo.