Bonneville won the 4A District 6 volleyball title on Thursday, maybe putting to rest any concerns about a young lineup facing big-game pressure.
To be fair, that concern has probably been waning for some time as the Bees improved to 27-11 with a 3-0 victory over Skyline to earn a berth to the 4A state tournament.
The Bees faced a unique challenge against a Skyline team that entered the tournament with a losing record, but played with a chip on its shoulder in an effort to reach its first state tournament since 2006.
The Grizzlies (13-21) held off Shelley in five sets and downed Blackfoot in another spirited five-set battle in Thursday's semifinals. But waiting in the wings was Bonneville, which rolled to a 25-21, 25-10, 25-5 win over the visibly fatigued Skyline lineup in the championship match.
After the postgame festivities, there was a sense of accomplishment for both teams as both coaches eyed their future.
“This is the farthest we’ve made it in several years,” Skyline coach Bryant Neibaur said. “We have a really young team and have had some ups and downs … but we’re peaking at the right time.”
Skyline faces Vallivue on Saturday at Canyon Ridge with a state berth on the line.
Bonneville enters next week’s state tournament as the No. 2 ranked team in 4A behind Wood River, according to MaxPreps.
“We’re playing pretty well,” Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey said. “We’re certainly not perfect … but they’ve all found out what their rolls are.”
Mia Sorensen is the Bees’ lone senior, and said she’s taken it upon herself to keep the younger players focused and ready for another run at the state tournament.
“I feel we’re playing at a high level,” said Sorensen, who led the team with 11 kills and also had 11 digs and three aces in the championship match. “We came into this district tournament and we had the most energy we’ve had.”
It will be Sorensen’s fourth trip to the state tournament. She said watching this year’s team go through some growing pains early in the season didn’t inspire confidence of keeping the streak alive.
“We just got a lot better,” she said, noting improved defense and serving have been important in the team’s development.
McMurtrey said the team’s blocking during the district tournament was also solid.
Is it enough of a balance for the Bees to bring home a blue trophy?
That will likely depend on how the younger players respond. McMurtrey said it usually goes two ways when the underclassmen get under the spotlight at the state tournament: They’re either unfazed or they get the deer in the headlights look.
“You can’t take anything for granted,” McMurtrey said.