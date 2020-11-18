High Country Conference Volleyball
All-conference teams are selected by coaches.
Co-players of the year: Sidney Parker (Madison), Paige Clark (Thunder Ridge)
First team: Elliott Wehrle (Blackfoot), Kinley Kerbs (Madison), Mariah Jardine (Bonneville), Makiya Bond (Thunder Ridge), Kinley Kerbs (Madison), Cassidy Bowden (Rigby), Alexis Leckington (Shelley), Taryn Chapman (Skyline)
Second team: Kaylie Kofe (Bonneville), Aspen Anderson (Bonneville), Aspen Cook (Hillcrest), Camber Kenison (Hillcrest), Sophie Anderson (Skyline), Lauren Davenport (Thunder Ridge), Kendel Hone (Thunder Ridge)
Honorable mention: Marli Pearson (Blackfoot), Hadley Humphreys (Blackfoot), Mia Sorensen (Bonneville), Nicole Cordon (Hillcrest), Brenna Clyde (Idaho Falls), Sydney Hess (Idaho Falls), Cierra Dansie (Rigby), Tylie Jones (Rigby), Kambree Barber (Rigby), Brinley Cannon (Shelley), Caydence Taylor (Shelley), Abbey Bird (Skyline), Tailer Thomas (Skyline), Alaina Childs (Thunder Ridge)
SETTERS
First team: Kinley Kerbs (Madison), Makiya Bond (Thunder Ridge)
Second team: Kaylie Kofe (Bonneville)
Honorable mention: Cierra Dansie (Rigby)
LIBEROS
First team: Cassidy Bowden (Rigby)
Second team: Aspen Anderson (Bonneville)
Honorable mention: Abbey Bird (Skyline), Alaina Childs (Thunder Ridge), Nicole Cordon (Hillcrest)
MIDDLE BLOCKERS
First team: Elliott Wehrle (Blackfoot), Bethany Hunt (Madison)
Second team: Lauren Davenport (Thunder Ridge), Aspen Cook (Hillcrest)
Honorable mention: Tylie Jones (Rigby), Brenna Clyde (Idaho Falls), Hadley Humphreys (Blackfoot), Tailer Thomas (Skyline), Brinley Cannon (Shelley)
OUTSIDE HITTERS
First team: Mariah Jardine (Bonneville), Taryn Chapman (Skyline), Alexis Leckington (Shelley)
Second team: Kendel Hone (Thunder Ridge), Camber Kenison (Hillcrest), Sophie Anderson (Skyline)
Honorable mention: Kambree Barber (Rigby), Caydence Taylor (Shelley), Sydney Hess (Idaho Falls), Marli Pearson (Blackfoot), Mia Sorensen (Bonneville)