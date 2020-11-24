Maycee Pocock remembers it was at 11 a.m. She isn’t sure why, even six months later, but the time of the meeting sticks in her head. A member of Sugar-Salem’s yearbook staff, Pocock and five other students were called to the yearbook production room to meet with their advisor, Kim Copley.
The May meeting started innocuously. Copley brought chocolate milk and donuts, serving her students as always, sacrificing her time in ways that separated her from other teachers.
When students — including her son, Axel — began to dig in, Copley shared the news that changed everything for Pocock and the Sugar-Salem volleyball team. Copley announced she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
“It’s terminal,” Copley told the staff. “They don’t know how much time I have left.”
In only a few seconds, a room that students considered an oasis from the stress of life and academics turned bleak and depressing. How could the school lose Copley, a woman known for her selflessness, her competitiveness, her drive, her positivity? It was whiplash, especially considering that Copley’s prognosis took such a quick nosedive.
“It was really sad for all of us to hear that,” Pocock said.
Weeks prior, Copley had noticed her eyes and skin were turning yellow, so she consulted medical professionals. The next day, doctors called Copley and informed her that she had cancer.
Still, according to those who knew her best, the fact that Copley remained positive and encouraging after sharing the worst of news speaks volumes about her character. She was Sugar-Salem’s biggest fan, players and coaches said, a woman who made concerted efforts to connect with everyone she met on deeper levels.
She kept food in her closet so that students who missed lunch wouldn’t go hungry. She loved to dress up for holidays. She saw the best in everyone, and she was always there for whoever she met, whether students, coaches, coworkers or staffers.
She was a “force of life,” volleyball head coach Cami Dodson said, so when the 52-year-old Copley died in June, the volleyball team decided to dedicate the season to her. They made shirts “Win for Kim” plastered across the center, purple for pancreatic cancer, yellow for Copley’s favorite color.
The Diggers celebrated a 3A state championship season, which made the experience more meaningful.
“It gave them something to hold on to and something to drive them,” Dodson said. “She was so fiercely competitive and loyal and loved a great game. Loved a great fight, loved to win. We said that we wanted to incorporate that spirit into our team.
“When you’re saying ‘Win for Kim’ at the beginning of all the matches, it’s always there, so it’s always something that’s driving them.”
The moment that sticks with the back-to-back champion Diggers is the one just before they won their second straight title. It was Halloween night, the final day of the 3A state tournament in Twin Falls, and three points separated Sugar-Salem and a title. The Diggers tallied 22 points to Kimberly’s 14.
Sugar-Salem didn’t have an especially challenging route to the title — the Diggers didn’t lose a set the entire way, nor in 3A competition all season — but on this night, they needed an extra push.
How it came will remain in the minds of the team for years to come. Unprompted, the Sugar-Salem parents began a chant.
Win for Kim, they chanted.
Win for Kim.
Win for Kim.
“I could just feel Kim’s presence and her support,” junior Saige Anderson said.
Suddenly, Sugar-Salem ripped off two straight points, drawing one score away from capturing the title.
“It was a moment where you’re like, we’re going to do this,” said Chase Dodson, Cami’s daughter and an assistant coach. “We’re going to win.”
Then, mother and daughter exchanged eye contact. They looked over at Kimberly’s bench, its players.
“It was just emotionally overwhelming,” Chase Dodson said. “Not just that we were going to win a state banner. That was exciting and all. It was more that we had done it for her, that we were really honoring her memory and we followed through with it, and all the work we put in this whole season was for that last sacrifice and that last memory for her.”
Soon, Sugar-Salem seized point No. 25. The Diggers won state. They rushed onto the court, posing in front of a championship banner.
That’s when the elder Dodson gave her team one last instruction. She told her team to raise the “Win for Kim” chant, but she added an important detail. “Make it proud and make it loud, and make it as loud as you can.”
“When we did that cheer, I don’t think we ever cheered that loud and had a cheer that good until that moment, when we did it for Kim,” Anderson said. “We did it for that person that we played for the whole season.”
To Anderson, the chant represented something bigger.
“I just thought back on the practices and times we had together,” Anderson said. “Sometimes, the rough practices and all the running can feel like it’s not going to be worth it when you’re in the middle of it, but when you put it toward one person and you want to do it for them, it made everything worth it. It made all the hard times and it made all the fun times even better.”
Their state championship may suggest otherwise, but it wasn’t always roses for the Diggers throughout the season. They were winning matches, sure, but quickly their most vocal players came to the realization that selfishness had bled into the team.
Sugar-Salem kicked off the season playing selfishly, according to junior Aubree Mace, defying their season theme and threatening to take a toll on the team.
So the Diggers met with each other. They wanted to play with the qualities that Copley exhibited — confidence and fire, spunk and love for others.
At the time, they weren’t. It bothered them. Dodson asked players how they could improve, how they could grow.
“We decided to bring this selflessness out of us,” Mace said. “The selflessness to not only play for ourselves, but to play for each other, play for those who aren’t able to play, play for those who have passed away, play for those that you love.”
The meeting enacted real change. Players began forgiving each other for silly mistakes — ‘Hey, it’s OK, we can get the next one,’” they said — and became more encouraging, more driven to play for reasons bigger than themselves.
“I think that went back to our theme with Kim, that we don’t need to play for ourselves or worry about our success,” Anderson said. “We should be able to play for our team’s success.”
Chronicling the way Sugar-Salem rallied around Copley and her death involves detailing one of the last days of her life. July 1, to be exact. The Diggers knew Copley didn’t have much longer — she died exactly two weeks later, on July 14 — so they wanted Copley to know that they were dedicating their season to her. They wanted her to know how much she meant to the volleyball program, and every sport at the school.
To do so, they signed their names on a giant banner. At the top: “Win for Kim.”
The team brought the banner to Copley’s home. Players broke down. Coaches shed tears, too. Here was Copley, a woman who spent her life representing an outgoing presence, using an oxygen tank to breathe. She looked smaller, players said, even brittle. She had lost her hair.
“It was very hard,” Pocock said. “I had only ever seen her as a very strong woman. When she would come into the classroom, she was very strong, had a very prominent personality. Everyone loved her. It was hard to see her not as strong as she usually would be.”
For that reason, the experience took on extra meaning. Copley cried. She thanked the team and told players she loved them. They all exchanged hugs.
Copley told players and coaches she would watch over them, that she would be “putting our butterflies in formation before every game.”
“That was cool because even though she wasn’t really there, we all knew she was there,” Anderson said.
Finally, Copley reached out and touched the hands of players, including those of Pocock.
“It was almost like a calmness, like a reassurance that everything would be OK, that we were doing this for a good reason,” Mace said. “There was a purpose behind our season.”
It’s important to note that it wasn’t just Sugar-Salem’s volleyball team that rallied around Copley and her family. The football team, which also won a 3A state title, did too.
These Diggers took a different approach in Copley’s life. During the summer, they worked together to form a system that included players taking flowers to Copley every night. They didn’t want to earn any credit for the act, though, so they delivered flowers during the night, hoping to avoid detection.
It worked. Copley said she never identified any of the “Flower Bandits,” as the players were called, nor did her daughter, McCaslin.
The final flower delivery came in June. Sugar-Salem linebacker Kaleb Maughan knocked on Copley’s door. When Copley answered the door with her husband, Frej, they saw the entire football team, which sang the school fight song.
“It just took my breath away,” Kim told Standard Journal reporter Koster Kennard. “I just felt really humbled and grateful and so grateful that we have been a part of this group. I just think they’re a great bunch of guys and I’m so glad that my son is part of them and has them as football brothers, because they’ve done so much for him. I can’t even believe that young kids today would do something like this. They’re amazing.”
That the entire Sugar-Salem community supported Copley in her battle may say the most about the way she lived her life. She made a lasting impact on the volleyball squad, of course, but Copley died as the biggest Diggers fan of all.
She was zealous about every Sugar-Salem program, from football to wrestling, cross country to volleyball to softball. “She loved anything that had to do with Sugar-Salem or Digger sports,” Pocock said, adding that Copley’s favorite time of year was when Sugar-Salem squared off against rival South Fremont.
“She honestly fought right to the end,” Pocock said. “I think that’s one quality that we learned from her — to fight it out. Fight with everything that we have.”
“It’s honestly really cool that the whole team, a state championship team, would devote their season to my mom,” said Copley’s son, Axel, a junior. “It doesn’t quite bring me to tears, but it’s pretty emotional. It’s cool to see that they devoted it all to her.”
In early November, Anderson was having a hard time. She ran into problems with friends, with school. She wasn’t happy.
She came home from school that day feeling those emotions more prominently than ever. She happened to stroll by her bedroom, where a pile of laundry sat on her bed. She looked closer. The shirt on top was the team’s purple “Win for Kim” shirt.
“As soon as I saw that shirt, I instantly thought of Kim and her positive attitude about everything,” Anderson said. “It showed me that I should be positive and think on the determined side, think about the success that I’m going to get out of what I’m going through.”
Koster Kennard contributed to this report.