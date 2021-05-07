Some 14 months ago, before the coronavirus pandemic shook the world and everything still felt normal, Brenna Clyde liked her volleyball offers. Then an Idaho Falls junior, Clyde was enjoying a healthy collection of recruiting attention, especially because she still had another season to build on.
Then, everything changed. The pandemic took hold, which had a number of effects on Clyde and her team, but the one that worried her the most was that it became clear that current college seniors would receive an extra season of eligibility. Clyde’s offers dried up. Those teams’ seniors were staying and they didn’t have openings.
Still, one offer lingered in Clyde’s head, the one from Southern Virginia in Buena Vista, Virginia. She had a relationship with head coach Debby Baker. When she informed Clyde that several of her seniors weren’t planning on sticking around — opening a spot for Clyde — it turned into a no-brainer.
Clyde made the commitment official on Friday afternoon, signing a letter of intent to attend Southern Virginia and join its volleyball team this fall.
“It’s been good. I’ve been stressing about it,” Clyde said. “It’s a big step in going and playing in college. Most of all, it’s symbolic of moving on to the next phase, and I think it’s super awesome. I’m glad for how many people have showed up and supported me.”
Still, Clyde had to make some smaller decisions to arrive at the big one.
Before she decided on Southern Virginia, she was also considering an academic scholarship at Utah State. Plus, her grandparents live in Logan. This would make sense if she went here, Clyde remembers thinking.
There was just one catch.
“I wanted to play volleyball,” Clyde said. “That’s been a big part of my life and I can’t imagine giving it up.”
So earlier this spring, when Southern Virginia players took Clyde through a Zoom tour of campus and volleyball facilities, her mind eased even more. She familiarized herself with the university. She also got to know her potential teammates — virtually.
Clyde still hasn’t visited Buena Vista in person. That’s how much she liked what she saw on Zoom and what she heard from coaches and players.
“I’ve never been that far east,” Clyde said of Buena Vista, a good 2,000 miles from Idaho Falls. “So it’ll definitely be an adventure.”
For Clyde, the nice part is that she feels her four years at Idaho Falls have readied her for the opportunity, both as a player and a person. When she thinks back to her past four years as a Tiger, she remembers her teammates, who she relied on for support in a number of ways.
“You play for them, they play for you,” Clyde said. “And you just play together and it’s super fun. The friendships you make on the court, and how they maintain after the court. Some of these girls, I don’t think I would have met them without volleyball because we’re in different circles.
“But because of volleyball, it unified us, and I think that’s super awesome. My growth from being a freshman to now has been immense.”
For example, she says, over the years she’s improved at keeping a level head when games begin to slip away, when things look bleak. “When you feel that hopelessness,” Clyde says.
“But you have to learn to be able to push through that and play your hardest,” she said. “I think the biggest part of that is teaching me to be positive. If I’m positive and I’m like, ‘We can do this,’ then I can hopefully get my teammates to think that, too.”