Sugar-Salem's Katie Miller hits the ball over the net.

Sugar-Salem’s Katie Miller spikes the volleyball in a match this season.

 Rand Hillman/ Standard Journal

All-conference teams are selected by coaches

All-conference Coach of the Year: Cami Dodson, Sugar-Salem

All-conference Player of the Year: Katie Miller, Sugar-Salem

First team all-conference

Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem

Kimberly Pannell, Sugar-Salem

Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem

Natalyah Nead, Sugar-Salem

Skotlynd Barr, Sugar-Salem

Maycee Pocock, Sugar-Salem

Josee Angell, South Fremont

Rylie Neville, South Fremont

Addi Hill, South Fremont

Aubree Mace, Sugar-Salem

Whitney Bradshaw, Sugar-Salem

Second team all-conference

Saige Anderson, Sugar-Salem

Aysiah Conger, South Fremont

Stefney Willmore, South Fremont

Cassidy Carpenter, South Fremont

Berklee Yancey, South Fremont

Brooklyn Crapo, South Fremont

Jaisa Jones, Teton

Emma Tibbitts, Teton

Jessica Bixby, Teton

Caitlin Johnson, Teton

Honorable mention

Hanna Angell, South Fremont

McKenley Kunz, Teton

Karis Clark, Sugar-Salem

Kallie Johnson, South Fremont