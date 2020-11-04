All-conference teams are selected by coaches
All-conference Coach of the Year: Cami Dodson, Sugar-Salem
All-conference Player of the Year: Katie Miller, Sugar-Salem
First team all-conference
Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Kimberly Pannell, Sugar-Salem
Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem
Natalyah Nead, Sugar-Salem
Skotlynd Barr, Sugar-Salem
Maycee Pocock, Sugar-Salem
Josee Angell, South Fremont
Rylie Neville, South Fremont
Addi Hill, South Fremont
Aubree Mace, Sugar-Salem
Whitney Bradshaw, Sugar-Salem
Second team all-conference
Saige Anderson, Sugar-Salem
Aysiah Conger, South Fremont
Stefney Willmore, South Fremont
Cassidy Carpenter, South Fremont
Berklee Yancey, South Fremont
Brooklyn Crapo, South Fremont
Jaisa Jones, Teton
Emma Tibbitts, Teton
Jessica Bixby, Teton
Caitlin Johnson, Teton
Honorable mention
Hanna Angell, South Fremont
McKenley Kunz, Teton
Karis Clark, Sugar-Salem
Kallie Johnson, South Fremont