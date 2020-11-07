This year's senior volleyball all-star match has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the list of nominees to represent their schools has been released.
Maycee Pocock DS Sugar Salem High School; Mardee Fillmore MB Sugar Salem High School; Adriana Rubio L Watersprings; Jessi Merkle OPP/S Watersprings; Sarina Rios OH Watersprings; Riley Moore L Mackay; Kelsey Johnson S Mackay; Halle Oerke OH Challis; Austyn Erickson S Challis; Emma Hurst L/DS Blackfoot; Malia Tafifu DS/OPP Blackfoot; Nicole Cordon L Hillcrest; Camber Kenison OH Hillcrest; Abby Wattenbarger S Shelley; Amber Higley OPP Shelley; Mariah Jardine OPP Bonneville; Paige Clark S Thunder Ridge; Makiya Bond S Thunder Ridge; Caitlin Johnson L Teton; Jessica Bixby OH Teton; Belle Beard S Butte; Addy Vandever S Butte; Brenna Clyde MH Idaho Falls; Samantha Sleight OH/RS/L Idaho Falls; Kiley Mecham OH Firth; Liberty Park L Firth; Hailey Barker S Firth; Taryn Chapman OH Skyline; Sophia Anderson OH Skyline; Abbey Bird OH Skyline; Ivy Shefflett S Clark County; Jacqueline Ruiz OPP Clark County; Paige Ramsey OH Leadore; Bailey Herbst S Leadore; Lacey Dalling L West Jefferson; Taya Calder OH West Jefferson; Sidney Parker OH Madison; Jaycee Kirk OH Madison; Charity Wilson OH Madison; Mackay Williams L Salmon; Tricity Hayes S Ririe; Emily Crystal MH Ririe; Stefney Willmore RS South Fremont; Saiah Conger MB South Fremont; Cassidy Carpenter OH South Fremont; Cierra Dansie S Rigby; Shayla Cherry OH Rigby.