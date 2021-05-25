On Tuesday morning, when Skyline senior Sophie Anderson put pen to paper and finalized her commitment to play volleyball at Utah State Eastern, she felt relieved. Excited.
“I can finally plan,” Anderson said. “It just feels right.”
Just wait until you hear why.
Since October 2018, Anderson had been verbally committed to play volleyball at Snow College in Price, Utah. Then the coronavirus pandemic took hold, and soon enough, the program extended eligibility to sophomores (it’s a two-year school). That would have forced Anderson to join the team on a walk-on basis, which didn’t interest her.
Then, this February, Anderson decided to drop athletics altogether and attend BYU for academics. She had family in the area, she reasoned, so it wouldn’t be too bad anyway. Just one problem: Months prior, she had made a commitment to play for a club volleyball team led by Thunder Ridge coach Keisha Fisher.
Anderson had opted to leave athletics, but her parents encouraged her to follow through with her commitment. Good thing she did.
That’s when things really began to open up for Anderson. Hosts of schools began contacting her. They made offers. None of them really interested her, though.
“Until Utah State Eastern called,” her mother said.
With that, Anderson took a visit to Price, where she grew even more comfortable with the idea of becoming a Golden Eagle.
“I really liked the coaches,” Anderson said. “It’s really exciting, and I’m happy with my decision.”
What really changed things for Anderson, though, was a change in position. At Skyline, she established herself as an outside hitter. This spring, when she played for Fisher, she moved over to middle blocker.
To hear her tell it, it didn’t amount to much of a shift.
“I think I’ve always been a pretty good, natural blocker,” Anderson said. “So I transitioned pretty easily, I would say. I also had a lot of training that helped me.”
Which brings us back to Tuesday, when Anderson signed a letter of intent and made her commitment to Utah State Eastern official. It marked the end of a long journey — “a lot of change of plans,” she said — and now she can end her Skyline career with a plan in hand.
She’s set to join the team this summer, July 31 to be exact. She’s thrilled, she says, excited to finally get started.
For now, she has a few memories at Skyline to look back on.
“Just playing with my teammates. I’ve had a lot of fun with my teammates, and a good connection,” Anderson said. “And meeting new players throughout the valley when I was playing club volleyball, and just making friendships and having fun playing volleyball.”