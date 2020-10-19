Area volleyball teams brought home five of the six state championship trophies last year, a record haul that begs the question: Can eastern Idaho repeat its dominance on the volleyball courts in 2020?
That process is underway as all six divisions in District 6 compete in district tournaments this week with state berths on the line.
Here’s a breakdown of the competition.
5AThunder Ridge claimed the state title last season in just the program’s second year. The Titans head into the district tournament 30-8 overall and the top seed in what could be a three-way battle between Thunder Ridge, Madison (26-7) and Highland (26-7) with only one berth up for grabs. The tournament starts Thursday.
4ABonneville, defending state champion, is the top seed and host in the tournament which starts Tuesday.
The Bees (26-10 overall, 7-1 in league) have played against 5A powers Thunder Ridge and Madison, and despite a relatively young team, could be hard to knock from their perch.
Skyline, the No. 2 seed, was 21-15 overall. The tournament champ earns a state berth while the second-place team will have to win a state play-in game.
3AAnd it’s another state champion trying to defend its title, this time it’s Sugar-Salem in the Mountain Rivers Conference.
The Diggers (17-2) had a bye in round one and knocked off South Fremont 3-0 in the semis. The championship match is Tuesday at Teton High. Teton and South Fremont play at 4 p.m. with the winner taking on the Diggers for the title.
The loser still has a shot at the state tournament but will have to win two play-in games.
2AWest Jefferson is the top seed in the Nuclear Conference tournament at Ririe High.
The Panthers beat defending state champion Firth twice during the regular season and could face the Cougars again for the district tournament title. Firth, the second seed, plays the winner of Tuesday’s Ririe vs. North Fremont match in the second round. West Jefferson has to get past Salmon in its opener to reach the semifinals.
1A Division 1Butte County is the top seed in the tournament that begins Tuesday at Watersprings.
Grace and Challis face off in a 4 p.m. match with the winner taking on the Pirates at 6 p.m.
The double-elimination tournament concludes Thursday.
1A Division 2The Rocky Mountain Conference, comprised of District 5 and 6 teams, already has its championship match set.
Defending state champion Watersprings hosts Mackay on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the conference’s top spot in the state tournament. The loser faces whoever comes out of the losers bracket for the second seed and state berth.