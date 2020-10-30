Sunlight sparkled through the wide windows at Thunder Ridge's main gym, where the Titans were warming up for a Thursday practice, preparing to take on Timberline at the 5A state tournament on Friday. Players took turns practicing kills. Balls bounced left and right. The defending champs seemed in lively spirits.
Head coach Keisha Fisher, whose third-year team had rumbled through a 34-9 season to that point, watched her team warm up. She considered one fundamental change to this year’s tournament: If you lose in the first round, you can’t come back through the loser’s bracket and advance to the championship match.
“You don’t get second chances,” Fisher said. “You’ve got to bring your game — every game. I think everybody’s going to get their best shot when anybody plays.”
Fisher and her players were defending what every other 5A team wants, so they knew they had a target on their backs. They just didn’t expect an opponent to connect so early.
Thunder Ridge fell out of position to defend its title with a 3-0 (24-26, 18-25, 16-25) state tournament loss to Timberline Friday afternoon at Skyline, learning the hard way what Fisher had stressed to her team so urgently.
“I feel like we just couldn’t get into system,” Fisher said. “Our energy wasn’t great. You’ve got to come ready to play.”
The loss is something of a shocker for Thunder Ridge, especially considering the lopsided score. The Titans had groomed a new crop of seniors all season, sure, but the Wolves had played a fraction of their games this season due to COVID-19 concerns in Boise. Timberline perhaps featured more talent — Lehigh commit Megan Schulte stood out to Thunder Ridge — but she and her teammates’ inexperience this season, evidently, took no toll.
That was most evident in the runs. In Set 1, Timberline ripped off nine straight points, turning an early deficit into a slim lead halfway through the set. A set later, the Wolves took seven straight, good for a 13-6 lead. In the third and final set, Timberline seized four straight points, capitalizing on Thunder Ridge errors to creep closer to a win.
Those errors piled up for the Titans. They came in different forms — balls that glanced off arms, serves that failed to clear the net, aces that fell in bounds — but they produced similar results. Timberline rattled off runs that prevented Thunder Ridge from battling back into sets. The Titans suffered for it.
“We just never really responded,” Fisher said. “We talk about playing one point at a time and don’t move on until that point is over, and I feel like we kind of lived in the last points. We never really looked forward and moved on.”
Break down each set and you really understand how that happened.
In Set 1, Thunder Ridge raced to an 8-2 lead, all the momentum on its side. Then the Wolves responded with a 9-0 run, seizing an 11-8 lead midway through. That set seesawed back and forth — Thunder Ridge claimed two straight points to establish a 24-24 tie — but Timberline closed it out with two straight of its own.
Timberline was the one that bolted out to a solid start in the second set. The Wolves won four of the first five points, celebrating with a limited number of fans in the bleachers. Moments later, they took seven straight. The Titans never could recover. They fell a set away from winter.
Finally, in Set 3, Thunder Ridge seized an early 4-3 lead. It didn’t last. Timberline opened a 23-14 advantage minutes later. When the Titans couldn’t block a kill from Schulte, the Wolves won their 25th point of the set, jumping and yelling while their opponents broke into tears on the court.
“I think they’re pretty down,” Fisher said.
This puts Thunder Ridge in a situation the team has never experienced. The Titans went 3-0 at their only state tournament appearance in school history. Never have they faced the challenge of rebounding from a loss of this magnitude.
At 8:30 p.m. Friday, Thunder Ridge will play the loser of Eagle and Boise, which faced each other during the afternoon.
It won’t be the situation the Titans wanted to face. In truth, they’ve never faced anything like it. To the elder stateswomen, though, it’s the most important one of the season.
“They’ve got to enjoy this moment,” Fisher said. “It’d be good for them — for the team and the seniors to just go out on a good note, and remember how much fun they had, how hard they worked to get here. We should be thankful that we’re here anyway, just because of COVID.
“But yeah, it would be good for us to go out on a good note.”