There was a time, around a year ago to the date, when Thunder Ridge represented new challengers to the 5A field. The Titans’ school had existed for less than two years, so even though their volleyball program had secured a state appearance, the team was more underdog than favorite.
All that changed in two days. Thunder Ridge captured the 2019 5A state title. The Titans went from plucky surprise to dominant champion, playing the full five sets just once en route to a state championship in just their second season in program history.
“We set a huge standard to reach last year,” senior Paige Clark said.
Which brings us to the 2020 state tournament. Thunder Ridge will face Timberline in the first round, set for 1 p.m. Friday at Skyline.
Once again, the Titans are back at state. Only things are different this time. Now, Thunder Ridge coaches and players feel a target on their back, like they’re the hunted, not the hunter. Like this tournament may be more difficult the second time around, if only because so many teams are gunning for them.
“I feel like it’s motivating everyone,” said Clark, one of the team’s top kill generators. “Everyone knows that they’re after us, so it makes us want to work a lot harder.”
How so?
“I feel like we get more excited in practices,” Clark added. “When we do something good, we’re more pumped, because we know that it’s going to carry on to state.”
Thunder Ridge’s back-to-back state appearances are impressive in their own right, but consider how much the team lost after last season and during this one. In May, the Titans bid farewell to seven seniors. In September, the team lost middle blocker Hadley Scorsby, who tore her ACL and remains out for the season.
To replace her, Thunder Ridge has brought in junior Trista Hoffman, another middle blocker who trafficks more in defense than offense.
The Titans (34-9) haven’t missed a beat. They lost just one set on their way to a 5A District 5-6 title, capped by a 3-0 win in the championship match over Madison, which still figures to challenge Thunder Ridge for the state crown this season.
Thunder Ridge has accomplished lots of this on the strength of several seniors who played JV last year: Alaina Child, Makaya Bond, Halle Kunz, Janessa Hufford and Sierra John, the last of whom is playing organized volleyball for the first time this season. She prefers basketball and softball.
So how does this happen? How does a school less than halfway into its third year of existence produce a volleyball team in position to capture its second-straight state championship?
Let head coach Keisha Fisher explain.
“I think we got lucky — we’ve got some good kids that are committed to volleyball, and they want to keep getting better,” Fisher said. “We had to really create a culture when we got here, and I have good coaches that are making them better volleyball players, and most of all, better people.
“We’ve had some older kids that came in here and were already good at volleyball, so they’ve kind of led the way. Hopefully, we’ll keep going in that direction.”
Her team has shown no signs of doing anything else.
Part of that involves knowing the opponent, at least a little. Fisher, Clark and junior Kendel Hone all admitted that they didn’t know the ins and outs of Timberline’s team, only that it features a player named Megan Schulte.
Schulte, the reigning 5A Southern Idaho Conference Volleyball Player of the Year, tallied 480 kills and 206 digs last season. A Lehigh commit, she joins players like Morgan Lamb and Chayla Slavin in helping form a Timberline team that has played just 12 matches this season because COVID-19 concerns delayed the start of its season.
Thunder Ridge does have some experience against Timberline. The Titans played the Wolves last year in a mid-season tournament.
Fisher complimented Timberline. She said she likes the team’s players and coaches.
“But I think for us, we’ve just got to worry about taking care of our side,” Fisher said. “Taking care of what we do, being good servers and passers.”
The Titans might also do well to mind the tournament format changes this year. Not only will a limited amount of fans be admitted due to COVID-19 — Class 4A matches will be capped at 1,000 fans, including 500 per school per game — but this season, if you lose in the first round, you can’t come back around from the loser’s bracket to advance to the championship match. The best you can place is fifth.
“You don’t get second chances,” Fisher said. “You’ve got to bring your game — every game. I think everybody’s going to get their best shot when anybody plays.”
Hone framed things a different way.
“We’re definitely going to have to create our own energy on the court,” Hone said. “All of our teammates, the bench, is going to have to be a lot stronger this year. It’ll still be really fun. I’m excited.”