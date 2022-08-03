Idaho’s oldest rodeo kicked off Wednesday with a plethora of new events and features.
The 111th annual War Bonnet Rodeo will feature stock contractor Korkow Rodeos, a trick rider and an event called Cash Cow.
Korkow Rodeos, a stock contracting company out of South Dakota, will supply the majority of the bulls and broncos for the event.
Idaho Falls director of Parks and Recreation P.J. Holm oversees the event and he and his team pick out the stock contractor each year. Holm said, Korkow has supplied stock for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) since the rodeo’s first year in 1959.
“The NFR piece was really what kind of sold me for these guys,” Holm said. “You look at the proximity, how easy they are to work with. That kind of stuff. But really, the biggest thing was having stock in NFR every single year since the 1950s. It just shows a consistent training and breeding system in their company that really guarantees that you’re going to have top quality stock.”
Onion Ring, one of Korkow’s Broncos at the event, won the Saddle Bronc Horse of the year award in the fall. The award is voted on by riders and typically goes to the most consistent horse.
Ugly Wish, one of Korkow’s bulls at the event, was considered one of the top 10 bulls in last year’s NFR according to Willy Macza, a Korkow employee.
Each night of the rodeo will have a Cash Cow event where children from the stands ages 9-12 will chase around a calf whose head, back and body will be covered with $50 in $1 and $5 bills. Children age 8 and younger can play a similar game but with a lamb with bandanas on it.
Each night of the event will also feature a trick rider, Brooklyn Voigt, who will perform tricks on her two horses.
“She’s going to do things such as the suicide,” said Kassi Jones, advisory board chairman for the rodeo. “She’s going to be at a full lope. And she’s going to be hanging off of their sides. She’s going to be doing these things that you or I are never going to be able to do unless we have years under our belts to be able to perform on a horse while it’s running.”
Mutton bustin’, a War Bonnet Rodeo staple, where children under 50 pounds compete to see who can stay on a sheep the longest, has expanded to include a qualifier round.
The addition of the qualifier allowed event staff to convert a long wait list into more riders, doubling the participants from 60 busters to 120 busters. Children as young as four rode in the qualifier earlier this week.
“We had the best turnout,” Jones said. “It was just a constant flow of people. They wanted to see the action. They wanted to see what it was about. We had all of our slots filled. We had eight different heats. It was wild but it flowed. People were just excited.”
The winner of mutton bustin’ will get a BB gun and a trophy that’s likely taller than they are.
Adolescents under the age of 14 will have a chance to ride mini bulls thanks to mini bull livestock supplier Chad Casperson.
“It’s another way for kids to be able to start and get the rough stock side underneath their belts vs. the timed event side with the steer wrestling, team roping or tie down,” Jones said.
Each night of the rodeo will have a theme including: Family Night (Thursday), Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night (Friday) and Salute to the Veterans Night (Saturday).
Competitors will include several local riders as well as riders from around the country.
“We have some fantastic contestants from all over the country,” Holm said. “We’ve got some local boys. We have some folks from New York that I saw and even up in Canada that we have coming to ride.”
Correction: A previous version of this story stated that Korkow Rodeos was new to providing stock for the rodeo due to a source mistaking that fact. The story has been updated to reflect the accurate stock contractor history.