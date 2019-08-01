So I’ve been told I can’t really consider myself an Idaho Falls sports writer until I cover the War Bonnet Roundup.
It’s like the litmus test of local sports coverage.
Most sports stories are formulaic. You write some play-by-play, get some (hopefully) interesting quotes, throw in some stats, and boom, you have a sports story.
Rodeo is different. It’s fast paced. It’s different. It’s like one of those TV shows where it’s man vs. beast, but it also has a game show element because the competitors are there to get paid and to perform. Well, half the competitors are there to get paid, the other half probably just want some food and a comfy stall.
I have covered rodeo in the past, but as a native Southern Californian (don’t hate me), my experience lies mostly with the traditional football, basketball and baseball beats.
Now it’s time for War Bonnet. Bring it on.
As expected, Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs was packed on Thursday. It was family night, so the mutton bustin’ competition was fierce and the lamb and calf scrambles were one-sided, with about 50 youngsters chasing around a lamb. That seemed like bad odds, but the first lamb was smart and ran back into his chute, only to be pushed out and chased again. The mini bull riding was a crowd favorite, but once that was over it was time for the big boys and girls to get in the arena.
“Being a professional rodeo athlete is a lot of fun,” said Ty Erickson, the No. 1 steer wrestler in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association. “We compete (before) a bunch of great fans and the end goal is to make the Super Bowl of rodeo, which is the NFR in Las Vegas.”
I’m not sure what happened technically, but Erickson didn’t take down his steer and finished without a time on Thursday. Like a pro, he wasn’t fazed. That’s part of the lifestyle. Plus, he entered War Bonnet having already earned more than $127, 000, so it’s not all bad.
“It’s not all glory in rodeo,” Erickson noted. “We put in a lot miles on the road. It’s crazy.”
Like most of the pros, Erickson started relatively young.
“When I was young I played a lot of different sports but when I got into junior high and high school, that’s when I started focusing on the rodeo. I really enjoyed being out there on horses and competing against other guys. From there I went on to college and started circuit rodeo in Montana … First time I did (steer wrestling) I love it. I just rolled on with it.”
Day one of War Bonnet also featured wind gusts that blew over the media tent and some rain to make things interesting. I thought that might have been a bad omen for the War Bonnet rookie sports writer, but overall, not a bad night.