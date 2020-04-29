The War Bonnet Roundup, Idaho's oldest rodeo, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is typically held the first week in August, but Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation made the decision to cancel after meeting with the War Bonnet committee last week. According to an email from public information Bud Cranor, officials took into consideration Governor Brad Little's order regarding social distancing, as well as logistics including sanitizing the arena at Sandy Downs and concerns from sponsors.