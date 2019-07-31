The War Bonnet Roundup returns to Idaho Falls today, highlighted by several of rodeo’s top competitors, including current the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association all-around leader Stetson Wright and three other top-10 cowboys.
Nearly every event is loaded with PRCA top-20 talent, including 11 of the top-20 bareback riders, led by current leader Kaycee Feild. Wright, out of Milford, Utah, is also the No. 1 bull rider in the competition. Ty Erickson is top-ranked in steer wrestling.
While competition is expected to be spirited, perhaps the most compelling event will be women’s breakaway roping.
The event makes its debut at War Bonnet and is expected to be an up-and-coming crowd favorite and could possibly be included as a PRCA event in the near future.
“This is a first for the War Bonnet, but anytime we can add an event that will bring more world caliber female athletes to our rodeo, we are going to jump at that chance,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said in a statement. “This is a really exciting, fast paced event that brings some of the top female talent from around the world, but it will also feature some great local talent.”
Women’s breakaway roping is similar to men’s tie-down roping, but the rider stays on the horse. A flag at the end of the rope is tied by a string to the saddle horn, and when the competitor ropes a calf, the rope is pulled tight and the rope flies free and the time is recorded.
“Breakaway roping in general has progressed in the last year in ways I can’t even explain,” said Kindee Wilson, Idaho State University’s rodeo coach who will compete in the event on Saturday. “It’s fast-paced, it’s fun to watch… Everybody likes to go out and watch bulls, the broncs, the team roping, but now we’re putting women in it and giving them a showcase.”
Breakaway roping was featured for the first time in 2017 at the Pendleton Roundup. It’s also been featured on the Columbia River Pro Rodeo Circuit.
Wilson noted that a lot of children on area ranches grow up with ropes, but most of the girls end up focusing on barrel racing. Breakaway gives them another option.
War Bonnet is the oldest rodeo in Idaho and the 108th version begins today and continues through Saturday at Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs. Gates open at 5 p.m. with pre-rodeo events starting at 7 p.m. The main PRCA rodeo begins at 8 p.m.