Football season is right around the corner and the countdown is on until Idaho State's first fall practice on Wednesday. Today we’re looking at four position battles that have the chance to shape ISU’s depth chart.
Cornerback
ISU ran a three-man rotation at corner last year with Anthony Ricks and Caleb Brown starting and Koby Lowe seeing plenty of time. Ricks and Brown are back this fall, but the arrival of former Oregon State cornerback Jay Irvine will shake up the depth chart.
Irvine has the talent, the pedigree and the size. At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, he’s three inches taller and 20 pounds heavier than either of the incumbents.
Expect all three to compete hard in camp, but the real battle could be between Ricks and Brown, last year’s starters, with the loser relegated to nickel duty.
If everything works out, having a senior with previous starting experience as the third corner could make this a very strong position. Colton Bennion, another senior, and redshirt freshman Devin Dabich are also in the mix lower down the depth chart.
Running Back
Ty Flanagan is locked in as the starter, but there’s real intrigue around who will snatch up the majority of the remaining carries.
Last year, Flanagan proved that the role has real significance in the ISU offense, running for more than 800 yards as the secondary back.
Redshirt freshman Soujah Gasu bulked up and drew rave reviews for his work over the spring and summer.
His main competition will be junior Nehemiah McFarlin, who got 29 carries as a redshirt freshman in 2017, but missed all of last year with an injury. If he’s fully healthy for the fall, that experience could help.
Redshirt freshman Tyray Collins is small but shifty at 5-foot-8, 170 pounds.
The uncertainty surrounding all the major candidates here — neither Gasu nor Collins has carried the ball in a college game beyond two kick returns for Gasu, and McFarlin hasn’t played in over a year — makes this one to watch.
Linebacker
The Bengals lost three seniors from their four starting linebackers last year, leaving them with three spots — and three different roles — to fill.
Expect Oshea Trujillo to take over for Paea Moala as the rush linebacker. Trujillo, a junior, was solid last year, playing in all 11 games and recording 47 total tackles, fifth among returning players, but if he does play as the stand-up pass rusher, he’ll have to get to the quarterback more after having just one sack in 2018.
The other two seniors ISU will need to replace are Joe Martin at outside linebacker and Christian Holland on the inside next to Kody Graves. Aren Manu, Luke Holloway and Kennon Smith are the top-tier contenders after all three played in a majority of the games last year.
Manu, a sophomore from Highland High School, had the best stats, with 32 total tackles in nine games.
Holloway is a senior who’s seen playing time as far back as 2016, when he was a redshirt freshman, but has battled injuries.
Smith is a junior from Fruitland who played in nine games in 2017 but just seven last year.
Behind that trio, the big unknown is sophomore junior college transfer Jack Genova, who led Long Beach City College with 85 total tackles and added 3.5 sacks last year.
There are a couple of names to monitor lower down the depth chart, as well. Sophomore DJ Hagler played sparingly in eight games last year, and head coach Rob Phenicie is known to be particularly high on incoming freshman JoJo Sanchez from Nyssa, Oregon.
Defensive Line
Defensive end Rasheed Williams’ health might be the second-biggest question around Idaho State this season, after who will end up starting at quarterback.
Now a senior, Williams dominated with 4.5 sacks as a freshman in 2015 before losing a year to injury. After coming back in 2017, he wasn’t as effective, recording just one sack all year, and he was injured again in 2018, appearing in just four games.
If he’s healthy and back to his previous level, it would be a huge help for an anemic pass rush that sacked the quarterback just 17 times last year.
Besides him, the Bengals have a lot of D-linemen with some experience who will fight for snaps.
Junior TJ Togiai, at 315 pounds, might be the favorite to take over for Treven Aloi at the nose tackle position. Togiai and fellow junior Kainoa Fuiava were among several players who tied for the team lead with two sacks last season.
Senior Gilbert Varela and sophomore Hunter Eborn also saw plenty of playing time last year, upperclassmen Majerle Taugavau and Raemo Trevino were in the rotation, and youngsters Garrett Crane and Terrance Jones might be snapping at their heels. Add in junior JUCO transfer Anthony Parker from Feather River College, and defensive line might actually be one of ISU’s deepest positions.
The Bengals would likely prefer if someone emerged from the morass to be “the guy,” whether that’s Williams returning to his freshman-year form or someone else taking a step up.