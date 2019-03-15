District 6 Senior Showcase
Watersprings’ Landon Bowman makes a shot during the 1A-3A boys game of the District 6 Senior Showcase Basketball games earlier this month. Bowman was named first-team all-Rocky Mountain Conference on Friday.

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

The Rocky Mountain Conference released its all-conference boys basketball selections on Friday. Here’s the full list.

Player of the Year — Bronx Holbrook, North Gem

Coach of the Year — Scott Moe, Waterprings

First Team

Landon Bowman, Watersprings

Chase Green, Mackay

Jacoda Green, Mackay

Braden Permann, Rockland

Pratt Matthews, Rockland

James Bodily, North Gem

Second Team

Kolton Holt, Mackay

Caleb Green, Mackay

Dallin Green, Mackay

Caleb Norwood, Rockland

Bennett Cooper, North Gem

Kieran Slack, Grace Lutheran

Honorable Mention

Brian Murdock, Clark Co.

Oscar Mendoza, Clark Co.

Jacob Neese, North Gem

Toby Parker, North Gem

Logan Corta, North Gem

Jayvis Friday, Sho-Ban

