The Rocky Mountain Conference released its all-conference boys basketball selections on Friday. Here’s the full list.
Player of the Year — Bronx Holbrook, North Gem
Coach of the Year — Scott Moe, Waterprings
First Team
Landon Bowman, Watersprings
Chase Green, Mackay
Jacoda Green, Mackay
Braden Permann, Rockland
Pratt Matthews, Rockland
James Bodily, North Gem
Second Team
Kolton Holt, Mackay
Caleb Green, Mackay
Dallin Green, Mackay
Caleb Norwood, Rockland
Bennett Cooper, North Gem
Kieran Slack, Grace Lutheran
Honorable Mention
Brian Murdock, Clark Co.
Oscar Mendoza, Clark Co.
Jacob Neese, North Gem
Toby Parker, North Gem
Logan Corta, North Gem
Jayvis Friday, Sho-Ban