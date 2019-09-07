The Sugar-Salem football team survived Week 2, taking down former 3A nemesis Shelley 40-0.
Coach Tyler Richins noted the most pressing challenge early in the season would be seeing how players adjust to having a target on their back as defending state champions. It’s a new challenge, but one that hasn’t seemed to faze the Diggers. So far they’ve outscored opponents 94-0 through two games.
“We still have some kinks we have to work out,” Richins said. “We’re trying to play our style of football and not necessarily worry about what other teams are doing right now.”
The Diggers were the No. 1 3A team in the state preseason media poll, presumable giving the team more pressure to play up to the hype.
Instead, it’s given the team more motivation and raised the bar higher, Richins said.
“Sugar’s never really been a No. 1 team,” Richins said, noting the success of the other programs at the school but not necessarily football, which won its first state title last season. “We’ve always been in the mix, but we’re getting a lot of attention this year. It’s well deserved for our kids. They worked hard and done some things to deserve some of that recognition. I’ve been impressed the way they responded to it.”
Madison’s Cordero a true double threat
Madison quarterback Easton Cordero put up some impressive numbers despite a loss to Sky View on Friday.
The senior passed for 281 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 120 yards and three scores. It still wasn’t enough as Sky View won the high-scoring game 45-33.
Cordero has passed for 497 yards and five touchdowns through two games and also ran for 197 yards and the three touchdowns.
No other Bobcat has rushed for a TD, but four different receivers have caught scoring passes. Dawson Wills has two scores, while Joseph Lundin, Try Holloway and Mark Williams each have a touchdown.
Diggers headed to Wyoming
Star Valley out of Wyoming took down Blackfoot on Friday and the state champion from the north gets another chance to face an east Idaho team this week when it hosts Sugar-Salem in Afton, Wyo.
It could be the game of the week as the Diggers face another tough team before conference play.
While the Diggers’ offense has been highly touted, the defense does have two shutouts so far and may be overshadowed by the high scoring Diggers on the other side of the ball.
“The defense has been controlling the line of scrimmage,” Richins said. “They’re playing spectacular … When teams struggle to run the ball it makes them one-dimensional.”
Star Valley has scored 64 points in its two games.