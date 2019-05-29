West Jefferson pitcher Kyla Johnson signed with Miles Community College on Tuesday.
Johnson is the second local player to sign with the Miles, Montana program, joining Bonneville catcher Aly Radford.
"My whole life this has been my dream," said Johnson, who sported a 2.89 earned run average and struck out 139 batters. She also knocked in 23 runs and stole 26 bases.
Johnson said she had some tryouts set up and originally wanted to stay closer to home, but made the decision after talking to the Miles coaching staff.
This will be the inaugural season for the Pioneer program, so growing pains are expected. But Johnson said she was ready to make the move.
Johnson plans on studying elementary education and eventually pursing the program at a four-year college. She worked with a special education program while at Skyline and said that sparked her passion to teach and work with children.
"I'm super excited," Johnson said.