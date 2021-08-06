There’s a short maxim the groundskeepers at Sandy Downs like to share with each other, especially in the weeks leading up to the War Bonnet Round Up.
If the barrel racers say it’s good, it’s good.
They’re talking about the competition area ground, which they take pride in keeping up. It’s a year-round endeavor, but they start to really kick things into gear in the two weeks ahead of the rodeo. The goal is to keep the dirt moisturized but not too much, compact but not too loose.
So when barrel racers like Sherry Cervi gush about the quality, they remember why they do their job.
“As a barrel racer, we definitely notice the ground conditions for the horses,” Cervi said, raising her voice over the music soundtracking the end of Thursday night’s competition. “That’s huge for barrel racing. It gives it more of a level playing field for us, so we’re very appreciative of that.”
Cervi, who hails from Arizona, is competing at her seventh or eighth War Bonnet — at this point, she’s lost track. Other competitors, like fellow barrel racer Kinlee Kellett from Plain City, Utah, were soaking in the War Bonnet for the first time. Ditto for Challis native Pete Bradshaw, a bull rider.
Among those four, the consensus in the aftermath of Thursday’s night of competition was this: The venue is cool, in particular a few new additions. It’s even better that fans have returned, especially because the 2020 rodeo was canceled because of the pandemic. Add in some nice weather — a few moments of rain early yielded to temperatures that hovered in the 80s — and the result is a memorable first night of competition.
“I haven’t been to many Idaho rodeos, so this one is a good one to come to,” Killett said. “The ground is awesome. The crowd is huge. The horses loved it.”
As for the grounds?
“It was awesome. Especially since they raked halfway through the barrels,” Killett added. “These horses, they pretty much all stood up on it. The times were consistent all the way through, and sometimes at rodeos, you don’t see that consistency from the first girl to the last, just because of the deeper ground.”
For most everyone involved, this year’s rodeo has amounted to an enjoyable experience, in part because people can come watch it for themselves — in person. The pandemic isn’t over, but the world is starting to look like something resembling normal, which means fans can fill the Sandy Down stands like they did Thursday night.
“It’s crazy how surprised you are to see that again,” bull rider Rylan Wright said. “It’s great to see packed stands again. You can always pretty well count on the War Bonnet having a packed house. It’s really nice to get back to normal.”
Added Cervi: “I love coming to the Idaho rodeos. This is one that I always try to come to. I’ve been coming here for several years. It’s a great rodeo committee, so I’m excited to be back.”