When Nick Alaimalo leads running backs drills, he sounds like a broken record. Finish! Finish! Finish! He’ll watch one of his Idaho State running backs burst through a touch tackle, which is how the Bengals have spent most of these three weeks of spring practice, then tell make sure they complete their rush. He’ll follow them 10, 15, even 20 yards down the field, yelling that one word.
Finish!
“Just to build the mentality,” Alaimailo said.
“Get your cardio in, too,” offensive coordinator Taylor Mazzone added.
Across the street from ISU’s practice field, where the Bengals kicked off their fourth and final week of spring practice on Tuesday afternoon, Alamialo and Mazzone chuckled. He’s getting in a good amount of steps, he joked. “I’m at a lot,” Alaimalo laughed. “I’m at a lot.”
Then the laughter faded. Alaimalo returned to the point he was trying to make, which was about the Bengals’ group of four running backs: Returners Raiden Hunter and Soujah Gasu, plus transfers Jordan Kempf and Billy Moore.
“More than anything, it’s just to build the mentality to finish,” Alaimalo said. “I tell these guys, last year is last year. It’s a new year. It’s a new chapter. I want Idaho State to be the new running back university.”
Alaimalo understands the work it’ll take to get there. Last season, ISU averaged 122 rushing yards per game, which ranked 10th in the Big Sky. The Bengals registered seven touchdowns on the ground, tying for last place in the conference. If the Bengals had a running back school last season, it might not be accredited.
But if Alaimalo and the coaches succeed, one of their first graduates might be Hunter, by far the most experienced of the cadre of backs. He missed three weeks with an ankle injury, so in eight games last season, Hunter collected 240 yards on 66 rushes, which comes out to about 3.6 yards per carry. His best game came in a loss to Cal Poly, when he posted 13 carries for 65 yards, helping the Bengals come this close to their second win of the season.
That’s the thing about that season, though. In a one-win campaign, almost all of ISU’s games ended in similar fashion, either a blowout loss or a narrow defeat. The circumstances changed with each outing. The results rarely did.
For Idaho State, though, the running backs room has most definitely changed. Hunter and Gasu are the only returners from last year’s group, which included RJ Owens and Tu’u Afu plus, most notably, Tyevin Ford and Malakai Rango — last year’s featured backs. Ford led last season’s team in rushing, racking up 511 yards and four touchdowns, while Rango carded more than 200 rushing yards in five games, thanks to an injury that sidelined him for the other six.
On Feb. 25, Rango announced he had entered the transfer portal. Two weeks later, Ford did the same. Combined, that had a number of effects. The most likely is this: Hunter will become Idaho State’s starter at running back. He’s now the guy, in other words, the main back on an ISU offense that will feature him prominently. After all, that’s what Mazzone is all about: running the ball.
“I kinda have a feeling about what the Big Sky is about,” Mazzone said, “and when you play against these teams in the Big Sky, you gotta live on running the football. I feel like that’s a big part of it. And then my past — being on offenses that had success running the football. You can put RPOs and pass options in there, still get your pass plays in, but at the end of the day, if we wanna develop a playoff team, it’s running the football.”
All of this begs the question: Is Hunter ready for that kind of role? To be clear, Hunter, Alaimalo and Mazzone all played it coy, explaining that all four running backs will have the chance to earn the starting job next fall. But only one guy can win it, and only Gasu and Hunter have played snaps of Division I football, so barring something unusual, the job will likely go to Hunter.
If he’s ready for the load, it will probably be because of improvements he’s made this spring. He took a serious approach to weights and conditioning.
“I can feel that in my game,” Hunter said. “I feel faster. I feel stronger. The game doesn’t feel as hectic as past times. I think that just comes with maturity and playing the game at this level, being in my third year now.”
For Hunter, part of the calculus has involved adjusting to a new language. Last month, previous ISU running backs coach David Fiefia announced he was leaving the program. He took a coaching gig at Weber State. That prompted Idaho State to hire Alaimalo.
With that, Hunter had a lot of learning to do. Alaimalo coaches his running backs to go through progressions, like a quarterback would, surveying their options to run toward, then selecting one. “It’s a lot faster reads,” Hunter said, “but they still work.” On the practice field this month, when the running backs try out the scheme during a rep, they’ll jog back to the sideline, where Alaimalo will have them explain why they made their decision. No right or wrong answers. Alaimalo just wants to make sure his guys are thinking through their reads.
Even that, Hunter said, represents a small change from coaching staffs in previous years. “With the last coaching staff, it wasn’t as intentional,” Hunter said.
Plus, in previous years’ systems, with Fiefia coaching running backs, ISU ran an RPO-heavy offense, which meant that when he didn’t get a handoff, Hunter immediately looked to throw a block. But now the Bengals don’t project to run as many options, so Alaimalo teaches his running backs that when they don’t get a handoff, finish out the run.
Funny how that word keeps coming up.
“I catch myself every now and then doing the old stuff, just because of habit,” Hunter said with a smile. “That’s an easy fix, but every now and then, it just happens. It’s just instinct.”