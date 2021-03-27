The taste of silver apparently wasn't to the liking of Ririe freshman Gabe Sommers.
After placing second at the 2018 state championships, senior Gabe Sommers (50-1) reeled off three straight state championships for the Bulldogs, culminating in a title-match pin at Nampa's Idaho Center on Feb. 28.
With three golds and one silver on his state tournament resume, Sommers is in a class by himself among the Ririe wrestling elite -- becoming the schools first entrant into the 3-time champion club.
In addition to his state win, Sommers mined gold at the Marsh Valley Invitational, Buhl Invitational, Tiger Brawl, Challis Invite, and the 2A District 6 conference championships