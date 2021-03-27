Lightweight of the Year - Kolton Stacey, Shelley
One of the most successful prep wrestling careers ever seen in eastern Idaho came to a close in the only appropriate way -- on top of the state championship podium.
Kolton Stacey won a 5-4 decision at 120 at the Idaho Center in Nampa on Feb. 27, becoming just the second 3-time state champion in Shelley wrestling history - joining big brother Darrick Stacey in that rare ring of honor.
Stacey finished his senior season at 44-3 and made the state championship final four times, finishing with three golds and one silver.
Stacey's final prep campaign included wins at the Tiger/Grizz, Madison Invitational, Red Halverson Invitational, Challis Invite and 4A District 6 championships.