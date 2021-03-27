If it's possible to improve on a state championship during your freshman season, South Fremont's Hunter Hobbs did it.

After rallying in the third period to claim the 132-pound championship, Hobbs has wiped the mat with every opponent who has stepped in the circle since -- culminating in a second championship in as many tries.

Hobbs finished a perfect 51-0 this past season, a rare feat for a wrestler who jumped up three weights

His state title run was nothing but spectacular, wowing the Idaho Center crowd with nothing but pins, all in the first period.

Hobbs also took gold at the Buhl Invitational, Tiger-Grizz, Gooding Duals, Challis Invite, and the 3A District 6 championships.