Like any eastern Idaho wrestler, Shelley's Kolton Stacey grew up with his eye on the Tiger-Grizz Invitational.
As the undisputed Granddaddy showcase of wrestling excellence in eastern Idaho, Tiger-Grizz had thrice before welcomed Stacey into its hallowed brackets -- and thrice before Stacey (20-3) had walked away with a medal around his neck.
Just not the medal he had his eye on.
The two-time state champion could claim to have been best in the state, but with two bronze and one silver medal in his previous trips to Tiger-Grizz, Stacey still couldn't stand with the other eastern Idaho Kings.
Until Saturday.
Stacey capped off his final trip to Tiger-Grizz with a 6-0 decision over previously unbeaten Simon Graeber (Columbia) in the 120-pound title bout, and was all smiles atop the podium at Skyline High School.
"This was the only tournament I hadn't won, and I really, really wanted this one," Stacey said. "(Graeber) was tough and he gave me a good match, but I got him and I am happy to have it. Finally."
Highland narrowly edged Blackfoot for the team title, outscoring the Broncos 186.5-178.5.
Blackfoot freshman Mack Mauger (23-1) did everything he could to push the Broncos to the top, winning Tiger-Grizz gold in his first go.
"I grew up watching my cousin (Case Mauger) win at this tournament, and this is one more step in trying to become like him," Mauger said. "We are wrestling pretty well as a team, and had a lot of fun this weekend."
Also collecting tournament gold in his first trip, Teton freshman Ryker Fullmer (26-2) was the picture of youthful exuberance after scoring a third-period pin over American Falls senior Tanner Hansen in the 138 final.
Fullmer not only leapt up and punched the air after his win, he also double finger pointed to the Teton faithful and jumped into his coach's arms.
It was justified exuberance to be sure as Fullmer joined Jeff Riley and his father James Fullmer as the only Tiger-Grizz champs in Teton history.
"My dad just told me, 'Good job. I love you,' and 'This is how hard work pays off.'"
Thunder Ridge senior Kaden Ramos (19-0) wrapped up his tournament career on Blue Sky Drive with a 20-6 rout at 126. Ramos represented the city schools well in his three trips, finishing with two golds and one silver.
"This was my last time here, so I figured I might as well go out big," Ramos said. "I love wrestling (Tiger-Grizz) because I have all my people here cheering me on."
South Fremont sophomore Hunter Hobbs remains undefeated since his stunning comeback win at state in 2020, improving to 28-0 this season with a pin Saturday in the 152-pound title bout.
"After finishing fourth here last year, winning this one was one of my goals going in," Hobbs said. "I worked hard to get it done."
Also representing District 6 on the top of the podium, Sugar-Salem senior Cody Tillery (22-2) claimed top honors at 182, and Garrett Roedell (8-1) joined Ramos in claiming gold for Thunder Ridge. Roedell pinned Madison's Ethan Burbidge in the second period at 195.
On the girls' side, Thunder Ridge junior Brooke Boylee (3-0) fought her way to victory at 155 with a win over Columbia's Kylee Richards, eventually putting the match away with a third-period pin.
Defending 3A state champ South Fremont finished tops among 3A schools in attendance, scoring 148. Thunder Ridge (126.5) and Madison (91) placed ninth and 10th, respectively, to round out the top finishing teams from District 6.
NOTES: The annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational celebrated its 40th anniversary this past weekend. And for the first time in 40 years, Layne Dalley was absent.
Dalley, who has been in attendance as an assistant coach, head coach or official in each of the previous 39 events, has been in and out of the hospital over the past three months, and could not help celebrate the 40th anniversary.
Dalley did make an appearance on the Skyline jumbotron screen however, waving to fans and drawing cheers from Saturday's attendees.
TEAM SCORES
1. Highland 186.5, 2. Blackfoot 178.5, 3. Minico 160.5, 4. American Falls 155.5, 5. South Fremont 148, 6. Columbia 147.5, 6. Snake River 147.5, 8. Century 132, 9. Thunder Ridge 126.5, 10. Madison 91, 11. Fruitland 89.5, 12. Sugar-Salem 88, 13. Teton 79, 14. Idaho Falls 61, 15. Shelley 54, 16. Bonneville 52, 17. Rigby 40, 18. Hillcrest 37, 19. Canyon Ridge 24, 19. Pocatello 24, 21. Skyline 17, 22. Homedale 15, 23. Burley 13, 24. Aberdeen 11, 25. Buhl 0, 25. Grace 0, 25. West Side 0.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Championship matches
Boys
98: Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) 23-1, Fr. over Kolter Burton (American Falls) 32-3, Fr. (Dec 5-1); 106: Payton Hernandez (Columbia) 15-4, So. over Remy Baler (Teton) 24-4, So. (Dec 8-4); 113: Cooper Evans (American Falls) 29-4, Sr. over Ryker Simmons (South Fremont) 19-6, So. (Dec 2-1); 120: Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 20-3, Sr. over Simon Graeber (Columbia) 18-1, Jr. (Dec 6-0); 126: Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge) 19-0, Sr. over Joseph Terry (Minico) 19-6, So. (MD 20-6); 132: Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 30-0, So. over Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls) 3-1, Sr. (Dec 3-2); 138: Ryker Fullmer (Teton) 26-2, Fr. over Tanner Hansen (American Falls) 21-12, Sr. (Fall 3:22). 145: Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest ) 19-3, Sr. over Dawson Osterhout (Minico) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 5:23); 152: Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) 28-0, So. over Payton Brooks (Rigby) 17-5, Jr. (Fall 2:40); 160: Canyon Mansfield (Century) 17-2, Sr. over Kyle Richardson (Snake River) 14-2, Sr. (Dec 7-5); 170: Tazyn Twiss (Minico) 5-0, Sr. over Easton Millward (Century) 20-3, Sr. (MD 15-5); 182: Cody Tillery (Sugar-Salem) 22-2, Sr. over Adrian Martinez (Columbia) 2-1, Sr. (M. For.); 195: Garrett Roedell (Thunder Ridge) 8-1, Jr. over Ethan Burbidge (Madison) 15-9, Jr. (Fall 3:26); 220: Logan George (Highland) 11-1, Sr. over Nico Rodriguez (Columbia) 19-1, Jr. (Dec 6-3); 285: Greg Gissel (Fruitland) 30-0, Sr. over Ian Allen (Highland) 8-6, Jr. (Fall 3:34)
Girls
101: Kaylee Hunt (American Falls) 14-4, So. over Taylor Call (Hillcrest) 12-7, So. (Fall 1:58); 116: Lita Cruz (Minico) 14-4, Jr. over Jordan Reynolds (Snake River) 14-6, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:10 (16-1)); 123: Frankie Graham (Minico) 20-4, Jr. over Angie Rios (Columbia) 9-6, So. (Fall 3:13); 136: Jordyn Kearn (American Falls) 19-2, Fr. over Hallie Campbell (Columbia) 8-5, So. (Fall 1:28); 155: Brooke Boylee (Thunder Ridge) 3-0, Jr. over Kyra Richards (Columbia) 5-3, Fr. (Fall 5:23); 191: Destiny Edgecomb (Columbia) 8-1, Sr. over Madison Malm (Blackfoot) 3-8, Fr. (Fall 1:14).
98
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mack Mauger of Blackfoot High School
2nd Place - Kolter Burton of American Falls High School
3rd Place - Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge High School
4th Place - Andre Valero of Minico High School
5th Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont High School
6th Place - David Scott of Columbia High School
1st Place Match
Mack Mauger (Blackfoot High School) 23-1, Fr. over Kolter Burton (American Falls High School) 32-3, Fr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge High School) 17-2, Fr. over Andre Valero (Minico High School) 14-9, Fr. (Fall 1:50)
5th Place Match
Jaxton Packer (South Fremont High School) 25-6, Fr. over David Scott (Columbia High School) 10-6, So. (Fall 2:22)
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Payton Hernandez of Columbia High School
2nd Place - Remy Baler of Teton High School
3rd Place - Ezra Clemens of Fruitland High School
4th Place - David Green of South Fremont High School
5th Place - Grayson Williams of American Falls High School
6th Place - Carter Balmforth of Shelley High School
1st Place Match
Payton Hernandez (Columbia High School) 15-4, So. over Remy Baler (Teton High School) 24-4, So. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
Ezra Clemens (Fruitland High School) 26-4, So. over David Green (South Fremont High School) 24-5, So. (Fall 1:32)
5th Place Match
Grayson Williams (American Falls High School) 30-5, So. over Carter Balmforth (Shelley High School) 15-8, Fr. (Fall 0:47)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cooper Evans of American Falls High School
2nd Place - Ryker Simmons of South Fremont High School
3rd Place - Hernan Dominguez of Minico High School
4th Place - Gunnar Anderson of Highland High School
5th Place - Devyn Greenland of Century High School
6th Place - Brady Calderwood of Madison High School
1st Place Match
Cooper Evans (American Falls High School) 29-4, Sr. over Ryker Simmons (South Fremont High School) 19-6, So. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Hernan Dominguez (Minico High School) 9-7, Jr. over Gunnar Anderson (Highland High School) 5-7, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Devyn Greenland (Century High School) 18-5, So. over Brady Calderwood (Madison High School) 17-7, Fr. (Fall 2:19)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kolton Stacey of Shelley High School
2nd Place - Simon Graeber of Columbia High School
3rd Place - Kole Sorenson of Bonneville High School
4th Place - Brody Ottley of Minico High School
5th Place - Brayden Anderson of Snake River High School
6th Place - Parker Andrews of Thunder Ridge High School
1st Place Match
Kolton Stacey (Shelley High School) 20-3, Sr. over Simon Graeber (Columbia High School) 18-1, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
Kole Sorenson (Bonneville High School) 18-3, Jr. over Brody Ottley (Minico High School) 20-6, Fr. (Dec 6-1)
5th Place Match
Brayden Anderson (Snake River High School) 21-7, Sr. over Parker Andrews (Thunder Ridge High School) 15-5, Sr. (Fall 0:57)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kaden Ramos of Thunder Ridge High School
2nd Place - Joseph Terry of Minico High School
3rd Place - Luke Moore of Blackfoot High School
4th Place - Kellan Sagendorf of Highland High School
5th Place - Easton Gardner of Snake River High School
6th Place - Jace Warsinkse of Teton High School
1st Place Match
Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge High School) 19-0, Sr. over Joseph Terry (Minico High School) 19-6, So. (MD 20-6)
3rd Place Match
Luke Moore (Blackfoot High School) 9-3, Jr. over Kellan Sagendorf (Highland High School) 10-6, Sr. (Fall 4:53)
5th Place Match
Easton Gardner (Snake River High School) 21-8, So. over Jace Warsinkse (Teton High School) 18-9, So. (Fall 4:14)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Emilio Caldera of Snake River High School
2nd Place - Kayson Kenney of Idaho Falls High School
3rd Place - Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot High School
4th Place - Noah Ingram of Madison High School
5th Place - Tuffy Briggs of South Fremont High School
6th Place - Carsen Jensen of Thunder Ridge High School
1st Place Match
Emilio Caldera (Snake River High School) 30-0, So. over Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls High School) 3-1, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot High School) 27-6, Jr. over Noah Ingram (Madison High School) 23-6, Jr. (Fall 0:57)
5th Place Match
Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont High School) 24-7, So. over Carsen Jensen (Thunder Ridge High School) 14-6, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton High School
2nd Place - Tanner Hansen of American Falls High School
3rd Place - Xander Thompson of Century High School
4th Place - Taye Trautner of Blackfoot High School
5th Place - Skyler Klingler of Sugar Salem High School
6th Place - Carter Inskeep of Blackfoot High School
1st Place Match
Ryker Fullmer (Teton High School) 26-2, Fr. over Tanner Hansen (American Falls High School) 21-12, Sr. (Fall 3:22)
3rd Place Match
Xander Thompson (Century High School) 22-4, Sr. over Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 22-5, Jr. (Dec 9-2)
5th Place Match
Skyler Klingler (Sugar Salem High School) 16-9, Sr. over Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot High School) 9-8, So. (Fall 1:44)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Lorenzo Luis of Hillcrest High School
2nd Place - Dawson Osterhout of Minico High School
3rd Place - Isac Avalos of American Falls High School
4th Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland High School
5th Place - Nakoa Fouret of Columbia High School
6th Place - Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot High School
1st Place Match
Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest High School) 19-3, Sr. over Dawson Osterhout (Minico High School) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 5:23)
3rd Place Match
Isac Avalos (American Falls High School) 36-4, Sr. over Rustan Cordingley (Highland High School) 9-4, So. (Dec 14-7)
5th Place Match
Nakoa Fouret (Columbia High School) 16-6, So. over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot High School) 17-10, So. (MD 13-5)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Payton Brooks of Rigby High School
3rd Place - Kael Cordingley of Highland High School
4th Place - Milton Hernandez of Minico High School
5th Place - Jacob Scott of Columbia High School
6th Place - Gabe Reeves of Thunder Ridge High School
1st Place Match
Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont High School) 28-0, So. over Payton Brooks (Rigby High School) 17-5, Jr. (Fall 2:40)
3rd Place Match
Kael Cordingley (Highland High School) 14-2, Sr. over Milton Hernandez (Minico High School) 13-7, Jr. (Fall 3:30)
5th Place Match
Jacob Scott (Columbia High School) 13-3, Sr. over Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge High School) 12-6, Jr. (Dec 13-6)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Canyon Mansfield of Century High School
2nd Place - Kyle Richardson of Snake River High School
3rd Place - River Eddins of South Fremont High School
4th Place - Skyler Lerwill of Sugar Salem High School
5th Place - Colby Permann of American Falls High School
6th Place - Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot High School
1st Place Match
Canyon Mansfield (Century High School) 17-2, Sr. over Kyle Richardson (Snake River High School) 14-2, Sr. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
River Eddins (South Fremont High School) 29-2, Sr. over Skyler Lerwill (Sugar Salem High School) 21-7, Sr. (Dec 9-2)
5th Place Match
Colby Permann (American Falls High School) 20-12, So. over Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot High School) 15-6, So. (M. For.)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tazyn Twiss of Minico High School
2nd Place - Easton Millward of Century High School
3rd Place - Bristin Corrigan of Highland High School
4th Place - Tucker Banks of Bonneville High School
5th Place - Andrew Adkins of American Falls High School
6th Place - Micheal Edwards of Blackfoot High School
1st Place Match
Tazyn Twiss (Minico High School) 5-0, Sr. over Easton Millward (Century High School) 20-3, Sr. (MD 15-5)
3rd Place Match
Bristin Corrigan (Highland High School) 13-3, Sr. over Tucker Banks (Bonneville High School) 15-4, Jr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
Andrew Adkins (American Falls High School) 29-8, Sr. over Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot High School) 8-10, Jr. (Fall 4:58)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cody Tillery of Sugar Salem High School
2nd Place - Adrian Martinez of Columbia High School
3rd Place - Orion Stokes of Madison High School
4th Place - Maverik Malm of Blackfoot High School
5th Place - Garrett Vail of Minico High School
6th Place - Hunter Forbes of Fruitland High School
1st Place Match
Cody Tillery (Sugar Salem High School) 22-2, Sr. over Adrian Martinez (Columbia High School) 2-1, Sr. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
Orion Stokes (Madison High School) 20-6, Sr. over Maverik Malm (Blackfoot High School) 17-4, Sr. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
Garrett Vail (Minico High School) 21-9, Fr. over Hunter Forbes (Fruitland High School) 17-12, So. (MD 10-1)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Garrett Roedell of Thunder Ridge High School
2nd Place - Ethan Burbidge of Madison High School
3rd Place - Jacob Averett of Blackfoot High School
4th Place - Michael Houghton of Century High School
5th Place - Drake Anderton of Snake River High School
6th Place - Eli Anderton of Highland High School
1st Place Match
Garrett Roedell (Thunder Ridge High School) 8-1, Jr. over Ethan Burbidge (Madison High School) 15-9, Jr. (Fall 3:26)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Averett (Blackfoot High School) 10-3, Sr. over Michael Houghton (Century High School) 15-6, Sr. (Fall 3:53)
5th Place Match
Drake Anderton (Snake River High School) 16-7, Sr. over Eli Anderton (Highland High School) 7-8, So. (Fall 4:34)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Logan George of Highland High School
2nd Place - Nico Rodriguez of Columbia High School
3rd Place - Ben Reed of Pocatello High School
4th Place - Brendan Rasmussen of Idaho Falls High School
5th Place - Bo Ward of South Fremont High School
6th Place - Mark Chruch of Fruitland High School
1st Place Match
Logan George (Highland High School) 11-1, Sr. over Nico Rodriguez (Columbia High School) 19-1, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
Ben Reed (Pocatello High School) 15-3, Sr. over Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls High School) 14-8, So. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Bo Ward (South Fremont High School) 18-8, Sr. over Mark Chruch (Fruitland High School) 11-13, Jr. (Fall 1:46)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Greg Gissel of Fruitland High School
2nd Place - Ian Allen of Highland High School
3rd Place - Gerardo Duran of Century High School
4th Place - Nick Parris of Snake River High School
5th Place - Josh Curzon of Snake River High School
6th Place - Landon Gneiging of Idaho Falls High School
1st Place Match
Greg Gissel (Fruitland High School) 30-0, Sr. over Ian Allen (Highland High School) 8-6, Jr. (Fall 3:34)
3rd Place Match
Gerardo Duran (Century High School) 24-4, Sr. over Nick Parris (Snake River High School) 23-4, Sr. (Fall 4:24)
5th Place Match
Josh Curzon (Snake River High School) 10-4, So. over Landon Gneiging (Idaho Falls High School) 18-6, Jr. (Fall 2:29)
Girls
101
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kaylee Hunt of American Falls High School
2nd Place - Taylor Call of Hillcrest High School
3rd Place - Allister Dillow of Snake River High School
4th Place - Tesla Torres of Aberdeen High School
5th Place - Piper Anderson of Grace High School
6th Place - Myriam Riley of Blackfoot High School
1st Place Match
Kaylee Hunt (American Falls High School) 14-4, So. over Taylor Call (Hillcrest High School) 12-7, So. (Fall 1:58)
3rd Place Match
Allister Dillow (Snake River High School) 11-7, Fr. over Tesla Torres (Aberdeen High School) 6-3, Jr. (Fall 4:19)
5th Place Match
Piper Anderson (Grace High School) 9-5, Fr. over Myriam Riley (Blackfoot High School) 9-7, Fr. (Fall 3:27)
116
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Lita Cruz of Minico High School
2nd Place - Jordan Reynolds of Snake River High School
3rd Place - Kayla Vail of Bonneville High School
4th Place - Shantell Christensen of Shelley High School
5th Place - Emma Ball of Grace High School
6th Place - Loucee Talbot of Snake River High School
1st Place Match
Lita Cruz (Minico High School) 14-4, Jr. over Jordan Reynolds (Snake River High School) 14-6, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:10 (16-1))
3rd Place Match
Kayla Vail (Bonneville High School) 9-2, So. over Shantell Christensen (Shelley High School) 7-6, Sr. (Fall 2:22)
5th Place Match
Emma Ball (Grace High School) 8-3, Sr. over Loucee Talbot (Snake River High School) 6-7, Fr. (Fall 0:35)
123
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Frankie Graham of Minico High School
2nd Place - Angie Rios of Columbia High School
3rd Place - Addison Ball of Grace High School
4th Place - Camilla Tew of Westside High School
5th Place - Kale Burrell of Grace High School
6th Place - Taylor Hood of Buhl High School
1st Place Match
Frankie Graham (Minico High School) 20-4, Jr. over Angie Rios (Columbia High School) 9-6, So. (Fall 3:13)
3rd Place Match
Addison Ball (Grace High School) 13-3, So. over Camilla Tew (Westside High School) 23-9, Jr. (Fall 2:17)
5th Place Match
Kale Burrell (Grace High School) 17-5, Fr. over Taylor Hood (Buhl High School) 15-4, So. (Fall 2:11)
136
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jordyn Kearn of American Falls High School
2nd Place - Hallie Campbell of Columbia High School
3rd Place - Lillee Olague of Bonneville High School
4th Place - Laurelin Hubbard of Grace High School
5th Place - Sam Ferguson of Thunder Ridge High School
6th Place - Diamond Martinez of Burley High School
1st Place Match
Jordyn Kearn (American Falls High School) 19-2, Fr. over Hallie Campbell (Columbia High School) 8-5, So. (Fall 1:28)
3rd Place Match
Lillee Olague (Bonneville High School) 5-6, So. over Laurelin Hubbard (Grace High School) 15-8, Sr. (Fall 3:33)
5th Place Match
Sam Ferguson (Thunder Ridge High School) 3-2, Sr. over Diamond Martinez (Burley High School) 4-5, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)
155
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brooke Boylee of Thunder Ridge High School
2nd Place - Kyra Richards of Columbia High School
3rd Place - Alexi Tovar of Minico High School
4th Place - Danica Valdez of Shelley High School
5th Place - Tiffany Hicken of Snake River High School
1st Place Match
Brooke Boylee (Thunder Ridge High School) 3-0, Jr. over Kyra Richards (Columbia High School) 5-3, Fr. (Fall 5:23)
3rd Place Match
Alexi Tovar (Minico High School) 3-7, So. over Danica Valdez (Shelley High School) 0-7, Sr. (Fall 2:07)
5th Place Match
Tiffany Hicken (Snake River High School) 0-2, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
191
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Destiny Edgecomb of Columbia High School
2nd Place - Madison Malm of Blackfoot High School
3rd Place - Dayami Lopez of Burley High School
4th Place - Mia Briano of Burley High School
1st Place Match
Destiny Edgecomb (Columbia High School) 8-1, Sr. over Madison Malm (Blackfoot High School) 3-8, Fr. (Fall 1:14)
3rd Place Match
Dayami Lopez (Burley High School) 1-1, Fr. over Mia Briano (Burley High School) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 0:33)