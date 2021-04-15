Kolton Stacey, Shelley wrestling

Shelley’s Kolton Stacey celebrates a win at the state tournament.

 By STEVE CONNER | steve@steveconnerphotography.com

The High Country Conference announced its all-conference wrestlers and wrestlers of the year on Thursday.

Note: Picks were made by conference coaches.

Lightweight Wrestler of the Year 98-126

Kolton Stacey, Shelley 120

Middleweight Wrestler of the Year 132-160

Lorenzo Luis, Hillcrest 152

Heavyweight Wrestler of the Year 170+

Jovon Howe, Idaho Falls 195

Lightweight Female Wrestler of the Year

Kayla Vail, Bonneville

Upperweight Female Wrestler of the Year

Trinity Velasquez, Blackfoot

98 Pounds

Mack Mauger, Blackfoot First Team

Talen Eck, Thunder Ridge Second Team

Spencer Jolley, Bonneville Honorable Mention

Alex Lui, Idaho Falls Honorable Mention

Isaac Scott, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention

106 Pounds

Carter Balmforth, Shelley First Team

Parker Reeves, Thunder Ridge Second Team

Bridger Janson, Bonneville Honorable Mention

Treydan Cress, Hillcrest Honorable Mention

Preston Hanson, Thunder Honorable Mention

113 Pounds

Ryan Nuno, Bonneville First Team

Avian Martinez, Blackfoot First Team

Marshall Parker, Rigby Second Team

Brady Calderwood, Madison Honorable Mention

Tate Funderburg, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention

120 Pounds

Kole Sorenson, Bonneville First Team

Parker Andrews, Thunder Ridge Second Team

Crew Searle, Skyline Honorable Mention

Dregun Wheeless, Hillcrest Honorable Mention

126 Pounds

Kaden Ramos, Thunder Ridge First Team

Luke Moore, Blackfoot Second Team

Anthony Williams, Bonneville Honorable Mention

Carter Lindsay, Blackfoot Honorable Mention

Rhope Rasmussen, Rigby Honorable Mention

Ikaika Jensen, Madison Honorable Mention

Carson Burton, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention

132 Pounds

Kayson Kenney, Idaho Falls First Team

Eli Abercrombie, Blackfoot Second Team

Noah Ingram, Madison Honorable Mention

Drew Beck, Bonneville Honorable Mention

Spencer Wilcox, Madison Honorable Mention

138 Pounds

Taye Trautner, Blackfoot First Team

Carson Jensen, Thunder Ridge Second Team

Josh Benson, Madison Honorable Mention

Porter Tuttle, Idaho Falls Honorable Mention

Carter Inskeep, Blackfoot Honorable Mention

Gabe Terrill, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention

145 Pounds

Austin Ramirez, Blackfoot First Team

Cole Inskeep, Blackfoot Second Team

David Wheeler, Madison Honorable Mention

Britton Sorenson, Bonneville Honorable Mention

Carter Brown, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention

Robby Boone, Rigby Honorable Mention

152 Pounds

Payton Brooks, Rigby First Team

Parker Monson, Blackfoot Second Team

Jeffrey Williams Madison Honorable Mention

Ross Smith Madison, Honorable Mention

Marcello Armitage, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention

160 Pounds

Trayden Henderson, Blackfoot First Team

Gabe Reeves, Thunder Ridge Second Team

Roy Gundersen, Madison Honorable Mention

McKeon Beard, Idaho Falls Honorable Mention

Justin Jeppsen, Bonneville Honorable Mention

170 Pounds

Tucker Banks, Bonneville First Team

Michael Edwards, Blackfoot Second Team

Hayden Hokanson, Shelley Honorable Mention

Anthony Hackman, Shelley Honorable Mention

Jared Carlquist, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention

Treyjan Bissette, Hillcrest Honorable Mention

Leo Nelson, Idaho Falls Honorable Mention

182 Pounds

Maveric Malm, Blackfoot First Team

Orion Stokes, Madison Second Team

Cache Holt, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention

Orrin Hill, Shelley Honorable Mention

Jaxon Sautter, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention

Cooper Shaffer, Rigby Honorable Mention

195 Pounds

Garrett Roedel, Thunder Ridge First Team

Preston Colvin, Skyline Second Team

Jacob Averett, Blackfoot Honorable Mention

Ethan Burbidge, Madison Honorable Mention

220 Pounds

Brendan Rasmussen, Idaho Falls First Team

Kaiden Hansen, Bonneville First Team

Tayton Warnke, Madison Second Team

Payton Riggs, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention

285 Pounds

Landon Gneiting, Idaho Falls First Team

Sean Steinmetz, Hillcrest Second Team

Kevin Heebner, Madison Honorable Mention

Ethan Cross, Bonneville Honorable Mention

Coach of the Year

Thain Cashmore Blackfoot

 

Tags