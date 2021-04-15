The High Country Conference announced its all-conference wrestlers and wrestlers of the year on Thursday.
Note: Picks were made by conference coaches.
Lightweight Wrestler of the Year 98-126
Kolton Stacey, Shelley 120
Middleweight Wrestler of the Year 132-160
Lorenzo Luis, Hillcrest 152
Heavyweight Wrestler of the Year 170+
Jovon Howe, Idaho Falls 195
Lightweight Female Wrestler of the Year
Kayla Vail, Bonneville
Upperweight Female Wrestler of the Year
Trinity Velasquez, Blackfoot
98 Pounds
Mack Mauger, Blackfoot First Team
Talen Eck, Thunder Ridge Second Team
Spencer Jolley, Bonneville Honorable Mention
Alex Lui, Idaho Falls Honorable Mention
Isaac Scott, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention
106 Pounds
Carter Balmforth, Shelley First Team
Parker Reeves, Thunder Ridge Second Team
Bridger Janson, Bonneville Honorable Mention
Treydan Cress, Hillcrest Honorable Mention
Preston Hanson, Thunder Honorable Mention
113 Pounds
Ryan Nuno, Bonneville First Team
Avian Martinez, Blackfoot First Team
Marshall Parker, Rigby Second Team
Brady Calderwood, Madison Honorable Mention
Tate Funderburg, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention
120 Pounds
Kole Sorenson, Bonneville First Team
Parker Andrews, Thunder Ridge Second Team
Crew Searle, Skyline Honorable Mention
Dregun Wheeless, Hillcrest Honorable Mention
126 Pounds
Kaden Ramos, Thunder Ridge First Team
Luke Moore, Blackfoot Second Team
Anthony Williams, Bonneville Honorable Mention
Carter Lindsay, Blackfoot Honorable Mention
Rhope Rasmussen, Rigby Honorable Mention
Ikaika Jensen, Madison Honorable Mention
Carson Burton, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention
132 Pounds
Kayson Kenney, Idaho Falls First Team
Eli Abercrombie, Blackfoot Second Team
Noah Ingram, Madison Honorable Mention
Drew Beck, Bonneville Honorable Mention
Spencer Wilcox, Madison Honorable Mention
138 Pounds
Taye Trautner, Blackfoot First Team
Carson Jensen, Thunder Ridge Second Team
Josh Benson, Madison Honorable Mention
Porter Tuttle, Idaho Falls Honorable Mention
Carter Inskeep, Blackfoot Honorable Mention
Gabe Terrill, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention
145 Pounds
Austin Ramirez, Blackfoot First Team
Cole Inskeep, Blackfoot Second Team
David Wheeler, Madison Honorable Mention
Britton Sorenson, Bonneville Honorable Mention
Carter Brown, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention
Robby Boone, Rigby Honorable Mention
152 Pounds
Payton Brooks, Rigby First Team
Parker Monson, Blackfoot Second Team
Jeffrey Williams Madison Honorable Mention
Ross Smith Madison, Honorable Mention
Marcello Armitage, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention
160 Pounds
Trayden Henderson, Blackfoot First Team
Gabe Reeves, Thunder Ridge Second Team
Roy Gundersen, Madison Honorable Mention
McKeon Beard, Idaho Falls Honorable Mention
Justin Jeppsen, Bonneville Honorable Mention
170 Pounds
Tucker Banks, Bonneville First Team
Michael Edwards, Blackfoot Second Team
Hayden Hokanson, Shelley Honorable Mention
Anthony Hackman, Shelley Honorable Mention
Jared Carlquist, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention
Treyjan Bissette, Hillcrest Honorable Mention
Leo Nelson, Idaho Falls Honorable Mention
182 Pounds
Maveric Malm, Blackfoot First Team
Orion Stokes, Madison Second Team
Cache Holt, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention
Orrin Hill, Shelley Honorable Mention
Jaxon Sautter, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention
Cooper Shaffer, Rigby Honorable Mention
195 Pounds
Garrett Roedel, Thunder Ridge First Team
Preston Colvin, Skyline Second Team
Jacob Averett, Blackfoot Honorable Mention
Ethan Burbidge, Madison Honorable Mention
220 Pounds
Brendan Rasmussen, Idaho Falls First Team
Kaiden Hansen, Bonneville First Team
Tayton Warnke, Madison Second Team
Payton Riggs, Thunder Ridge Honorable Mention
285 Pounds
Landon Gneiting, Idaho Falls First Team
Sean Steinmetz, Hillcrest Second Team
Kevin Heebner, Madison Honorable Mention
Ethan Cross, Bonneville Honorable Mention
Coach of the Year
Thain Cashmore Blackfoot