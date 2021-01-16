The spotlight hangs from the video board like a yo-yo, hovering some 15 feet above the wrestling mat, illuminating the navy blue surface and its white, circular center. The rest of the gym is bathed in relative darkness, just enough that the spectacle feels like something that belongs in the Roman Coliseum, not Skyline High in eastern Idaho.
Two officials circle the mat, crouching and leaning and angling their bodies to get the right view for the right call at the Tiger-Grizz wrestling meet. It’s a quieter scene, at least during some matches, so even though coaches call out instructions to their wrestlers and their teammates shout words of encouragement, a certain tension grips the room. It isn’t tangible, but it is palpable.
“It makes you want to win more for your team,” South Fremont sophomore Hunter Hobbs said.
For dozens of wrestlers in the area, the Tiger-Grizz meet is the top meet outside of the state competition. It’s one of the largest in Idaho, so although numbers were lower this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, the aura of the meet remained.
For that reason, the magnitude of the moment zoomed into focus during these finals. COVID-19 protocols remained in effect for Saturday’s matches.
To the wrestlers themselves, Hobbs seemed to capture the consensus. This setup isn’t the only one of its kind in Idaho — Hillcrest sets up duals in a similar way, as does Sugar-Salem on occasion — but it combines the stakes of an enormous meet with a physical representation of them, giving wrestlers a chance to tune out their surroundings.
That’s what makes the Tiger-Grizz meet unique. It does something to wrestlers’ emotions in ways that other meets don’t.
“It definitely heightens them,” said Sugar-Salem senior Cody Tillery, who won his finals match via medical forfeit. “It kind of just feels like you and your opponent. It doesn’t feel like there’s a whole bunch going on. It’s mostly just you and the other guy. When it darkens, it kind of feels like nobody else is there.”
“I like it better. It makes me feel like I don’t have any distractions from people around me,” Thunder Ridge junior Garrett Roedell said. “It’s more of an isolated world, where I’m wrestling, just me and my opponent.”
The tradition may be scintillating, but it isn’t new. Back in 1999, Idaho Falls became the first school in the area to roll out the spotlight setup, using different technology to shine a light on the mat and darken the rest of the gym.
Then, in 2001, Skyline caught on. The Grizzlies liked the idea, so they adopted it and made it their own. At the time, officials made the setup possible by stringing cables from four scoreboards around the gym and bringing them together in the center, where they hung a spotlight.
In fact, Skyline head coach Brock Landon was a Grizzlies wrestler when his team embraced the tradition.
“I thought it was awesome,” said Landon, whose team now uses the setup for home duals as well. “All the lights were out, and it was just one big spotlight. It was really fun. It kind of got everybody excited. It got the crowd excited. It was a pretty fun experience.”
The equipment has changed since then. At the beginning, the Grizzlies didn’t have all the right gear, so if you stood on the mat and looked up, you could see clumps of wires.
Now, Skyline has a small Jumbotron that hangs from the ceiling, so the silver lamp dangles even closer to the mat now, a black cord connecting it to the board.
“I think it looks a lot better,” Landon said.
Even so, this year’s setup couldn’t produce the effect it usually does. For the first few finals matches, everything looked normal. The only light came from the spotlight. Darkness submerged the rest of the gym.
Then, the officials working the live video feed started to receive some feedback. Fans watching the stream commented that because the rest of the gym was dark and the mat’s circle was white, it washed out the picture and they couldn’t see the wrestlers.
With that, lights snapped on around the arena. Spectators groaned. The gym wasn’t completely lit, but it wasn’t dark either, so the mood changed a tad.
The enormity of the moment didn’t. It’s Tiger-Grizz.
“The nerve of having everyone watch at once, that was some pressure,” said Hillcrest senior Lorenso Luis, who captured the 145-pound title with win via fall over Minico’s Dawson Osterhout. “That really gives me the drive to do this.”
How so?
“It just makes everything feel greater,” Luis said. “Dealing with COVID, we don’t really get to have a big enough group, so to have all my friends here, along with all my coaches over the years to see this, it’s amazing.”
Luis’ friends and family may have seen him in action. He just couldn’t see them.
The spotlight setup lives on.