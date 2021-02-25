The state wrestling tournament gets underway at the Idaho Center in Nampa on Friday with a bit of a different format.
Instead of the usual two-day event culminating in individual and team champions from all four classifications being crowned simultaneously on a Saturday afternoon, this year’s competition has 5A and 4A competing on Friday and 3A and 2A competing on Saturday.
It should make for a busy day for wrestlers with competition on both days starting at 9 a.m. and leading up to the respective championship matches scheduled for 6-8 p.m.
Here are a few storylines and tidbits to watch for at this year’s tournament.
The most obvious storyline for eastern Idaho wrestling fans is Ririe. The Bulldogs have been one of the top dynasties in the state and can make their claim as the No. 1 dynasty with another championship trophy.
Ririe has won six straight team titles, matching the record of Teton (1968-73). If Ririe wins a seventh, it will stand alone with the longest state title run in state wresting history.
The Bulldogs racked up 304.5 points at the district tournament and return two state champions in Connor Parkinson and Gabe Sommers.
Saturday could be another historic day for Ririe.
South Fremont celebrated its own history last year with a team title in 3A, ending a 35-year drought.
The Cougars had little trouble in their district meet this year, totaling 423.5 points and bringing home eight individual titles, with Jaxton Packer (98), Ryker Simmons (113), Dillon Gneiting (132), Tuffy Briggs (138), Hunter Hobbs (152), River Eddins (170), David Overson (195) and Bo Ward (220), all earning top spots on the podium.
Thunder Ridge had the area’s best finish in 5A in 2020, placing ninth with 89.5 points. The Titans qualified 15 wrestlers to the state meet this year and come off a close district competition where they held off Highland 327 to 322.5.
Blackfoot has been ranked in the top-5 4A coaches’ poll and could challenge for a trophy. The Broncos scored 390.5 points to easily win the district tournament. Freshman Matt Mauger (35-1) is a medal contender at 98 pounds.
Individuals looking to make their mark at the state tournament include Thunder Ridge senior Kaden Ramos (39-2), won a state title at 98 pounds as a sophomore and is a challenger at 126 this year.
Idaho Falls’ Kayson Kenney (37-2) at 132, and Jovon Howe (21-0) at 195 have had solid seasons for the Tigers.
Shelley’s 120-pounder Kolton Stacey (40-3) won state titles as a freshman and sophomore, but placed second last year. This season he’s won Tiger-Grizz, the Madison Invitational, the Red Halverson Invitational, the Challis Invitational, and the district tournament.
Hillcrest 152-pounder Lorenzo Luis (37-4) is headed back to state again and looks for his first medal.
-Paul Lambert contributed to this story