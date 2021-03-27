When you bring home the bacon for the first time in 35 years, the family is sure to be shocked.
But the funny thing about bacon is, you get a taste for it.
It turns a salad into a meal, and a burger into two.
And when you bring that bacon home again, the family is sure to be shining.
Tickled from the tips of their tacos to the bottom of their tater tot casserole.
For the second time in as many years, South Fremont wrestling coach Jed Clark brought the 3A state wrestling championship bacon back to St. Anthony.
Clark did it despite losing five state placers and a four-time state champ from the 2020 title team.
And thanks to the bacon-bringing efforts of Clark and his coaching staff, the wall on the South Fremont wrestling room can read "State Champions, 1985, 2020, 2021."