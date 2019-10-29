POCATELLO — It’s a year of upheaval for the Idaho State women’s basketball team, which tips off its season with an exhibition against South Dakota School of Mines on Friday.
The Bengals lost four of their top five scorers from last season, their top three assist leaders, and their top three rebounders.
Everywhere on the court — at point guard, on the wing, in the post — there are questions that might not have easy answers, at least early in the season.
It’s an unfamiliar spot to be in for a team that, for years, has been one of the most consistent contenders in the Big Sky Conference.
There’s promise in the uncertainty, as head coach Seton Sobolewski said he’s working with a young group that’s as talented as any he’s had in 12 years at ISU, but there are some hard lessons that will likely have to be learned along the way.
The first one sounds deceptively simple.
“We’re just trying to learn how to win,” Sobolewski said. “Just because you have talent and size and some athleticism doesn’t mean you know how to win. And so there’s some new people that are trying to figure that out. We’re trying to help them learn about that ... It’s its own skill, apart from everything else.”
After losing all-conference performers Grace Kenyon and Saylair Grandon, plus post Sai Tapasa and all-around guard Madison Hinrichs, the Bengals’ rotation is uncertain behind lone senior Estefania Ors, who was named preseason all-conference after averaging 12.8 points and 3.9 rebounds last season.
“I think I’m going into the season like every year, excited for the season and excited to win games,” Ors said. “Excited, if we can, to win the conference and the conference tournament, (make the) NCAA tournament, but that’s way far away. We focus instead on game by game and practice by practice.”
Sophomore guard Callie Bourne also started a majority of the games last season, averaging nearly 30 minutes and 4.1 points per game.
The only other returner who played double-digit minutes a season ago is junior Delaney Moore, a post who averaged 5.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
The x-factor is point guard Dora Goles, who started all 32 games in 2017-18 but missed all of last season with an injury.
She’s looked better towards the end of fall practices and should team with Ors, Bourne and Moore to provide some veteran steadiness at the position on the court that needs it most.
Beyond those four, it’s a whole bunch of question marks for the Bengals.
“There’s some new faces that are pretty good, and so you want to try to incorporate them as fast as you can, but there’s still a lot to learn in terms of what it takes to actually win a Division I game,” Sobolewski said. “They’re great kids. Really good attitude, they want to do well.”
Redshirt freshman guard Diaba Konate has shown explosiveness that few guards in the Big Sky can match — she has the quickest first step on the team — and has successful international experience with French 3-on-3 teams.
Freshman Tomekia Whitman played for Pacific Northwest powerhouse Central Valley High in Washington state, winning two state championships in four years, and has shown skills to match that resume so far.
“Diaba’s showed some really good promise, so she needs to get out there,” Sobolewski said. “Tomekia’s played really well. We’ve got to keep developing her and give her a chance to get some live action.”
The post will be crowded as well between Moore, junior Irene Vicente, and sophomores Ellie Smith, Montana Oltrogge and Kaitlyn Bell.
With so little experience, Sobolewski said he might have to get creative with his rotations.
“One of our dilemmas right now is, there’s probably a certain group that you want to start, but once you have to sub, your experience level really falls off,” Sobolewski said. “And so now we have to think about, okay, some of the people that we might be anticipating starting, we might actually have to bring them off the bench. That’s what’s going to be better for us as a group, so that we can keep the overall level high.”
Regardless of how the rotation shakes out, the Bengals will be tested almost immediately, with two exhibitions and one home game against Seattle University the only things standing between them and a two-game road trip to Oklahoma State and Duke.
Sobolewski’s ISU teams traditionally start slow, and because of the schedule and their inexperience, this season probably won’t be any different.
But he’s confident that, if they sort through the uncertainty, they can peak by the start of Big Sky play.
“There’s going to be a lot of changing and adjusting going on, and we’ve got to see if we can do this on the fly,” Sobolewski said. “Can we do this in a pressure situation? Can we think and perform in this situation? ... With this group of a lot of new people, we might go through some pretty big bumps and bruises. Hopefully we stay optimistic and by the time we hit Big Sky, we’re battle-tested.”