Panthers v Spartans 01/16/2021
MIXED 5-6 200Y MED.REL.:1. Spartans A, (Ezra Salvesen, Lacie Newell, Madison Stucki, Maddie Newton), 3:13.69; 2. Panthers D, (Kirsten Sorenson, Brooklyn Shupe, Ella Collins, Brooklyn Porter), 3:43.30; 3. Spartans B, (Brenna Helgeson, Aaron Reading, Emmett Kennedy, Ryan Hall), 3:46.00; 4. Panthers C, (Case Zitzman, Brooklyn Ledosquet, Kaiya Hollaway, Zach Mitchell), 3:46.13; 5. Panthers A, (Presley Hardy, Kiara Schmid, Emma Cummings, Claira Brown), 4:24.06; 6. Panthers B, (Lia Hendrix, Ethan Reed, Lyvi Rudd, Price Foster), DQ.
MIXED 7-8 200Y MED.REL.:1. Spartans A, (Emily Meyer, Olivia Wahlen, Cheyenne Smith, Blue Burns), 2:24.24; 2. Spartans B, (John Grider, Jr, Courtney Anderson, Maggie Stowell, James Smaka), 2:43.03; 3. Panthers B, (Jennamarie Williams, Chaz Anderson, Charly Dixon, Maeli Wojnarowicz), 2:46.24; 4. Panthers A, (Isaac Coulsey, Derek Riggs, Riley Clark, Tyson Brown), 2:56.31; 5. Spartans C, (Evelyn Jensen, Ella Smaka, Tyler Murri, Nolan Ma), 3:07.13; 6. Spartans D, (Vincent Kisner, Josh Briggs, Brooklyn Briggs, Josh Squires), 3:27.08; 7. Panthers C, (Nathan Mitchell, Charlotte Wray, Kalina Hagen, Wade Hayes), 3:33.26; 8. Panthers D, (Daniel Foster, Iris Marlowe, Samantha Owens, Tyler Klein), 3:36.60.
GIRLS 5-6 50Y FREE: 1. Lyvi Rudd, Panthers 43.48; 2. Chelsea Murri, Spartans 46.58; 3. Kirsten Sorenson, Panthers 53.28; 4. Allyssa Young, Panthers 54.10; 5. Kaydence Young, Panthers 1:12.95; 1. Maddie Newton, Spartans 38.69; 2. Brooklyn Ledosquet, Panthers 45.19; 3. Bristyl Lamb, Spartans 48.34; 4. Ella Mottishaw, Spartans 53.81; 5. Claira Brown, Panthers 54.48; 6. Presley Hardy, Panthers 1:07.16; 7. Kaylee Fennell, Panthers 1:11.26.
BOYS 5-6 50Y FREE:1. Ethan Reed, Panthers 45.88; 2. Tanner Clements, Spartans 59.01; 3. Luke Wahlen, Spartans 1:02.59; 4. Luke Simmons, Spartans 1:07.51; 5. Jesse Kisner, Spartans 1:35.63; 6. Jamie Bailey, Spartans 1:36.00.
GIRLS 7-8 50Y FREE:1. Emma Burton, Panthers 37.84; 2. Brooklyn Briggs, Spartans 41.53; 3. Iris Marlowe, Panthers 58.81; 1. Kate Heiner, Spartans 34.71; 2. Kaia Schroeder, Spartans 37.83; 3. Hannah Gunderson, Panthers 38.89; 4. Katie Reed, Panthers 41.35; 5. Sydney McAtee, Panthers 43.61; 6. Aubrey Barnard, Panthers 43.69; 7. Sam Bishop, Spartans 43.78; 8. Ellie Bradshaw, Spartans 52.32.
BOYS 7-8 50Y FREE:1. Tyler Klein, Panthers 38.18; 2. Vincent Kisner, Spartans 45.93; 3. Nathan Mitchell, Panthers 45.96; 4. Josh Squires, Spartans 48.96; 1. Blue Burns, Spartans 27.20; 2. Skye Sharp, Spartans 34.97; 3. Daniel Foster, Panthers 40.10; 4. John Grider, Jr, Spartans 41.89; 5. Shane Hall, Spartans 46.99; 6. Isaac Roth, Panthers 55.65; 7. Carson Bohney, Panthers 1:26.84.
GIRLS 5-6 100Y I.M.: 1. Madison Stucki, Spartans 1:50.64; 2. Lacie Newell, Spartans 1:54.91; 3. Lyvi Rudd, Panthers 1:58.42; 4. Ella Collins, Panthers 2:08.29; 5. Emma Cummings, Panthers 2:59.21.
BOYS 5-6 100Y I.M.:1. Price Foster, Panthers 1:39.97; 2. Emmett Kennedy, Spartans 1:53.41.
GIRLS 7-8 100Y I.M.:1. Olivia Wahlen, Spartans 1:26.89; 2. Cheyenne Smith, Spartans 1:29.31; 3. Courtney Anderson, Spartans 1:30.28; 4. Kate Heiner, Spartans 1:32.89; 5. Maeli Wojnarowicz, Panthers 1:34.67; 6. Charly Dixon, Panthers 1:35.48; 7. Maggie Moffat, Panthers 1:58.67; 8. Samantha Owens, Panthers 2:08.01.
BOYS 7-8 100Y I.M.:1. Tyson Brown, Panthers 1:27.10; 2. Tyler Murri, Spartans 1:38.99; 3. Bridger Lamb, Spartans 1:43.24; 4. Isaac Roth, Panthers 2:45.93; 5. Wade Hayes, Panthers DQ; 6. Chaz Anderson, Panthers DQ; 7. Josh Briggs, Spartans DQ.
GIRLS 5-6 50Y BACK:1. Maddy Stowell, Spartans 46.25; 2. Kaydence Young, Panthers 58.95; 3. Allyssa Young, Panthers NS; 1. Kaiya Hollaway, Panthers 49.08; 2. Chelsea Murri, Spartans 55.54; 3. Brooklyn Porter, Panthers 57.08; 4. Brenna Helgeson, Spartans 58.40; 5. Ellora Coxson, Spartans 1:01.02; 6. Kirsten Sorenson, Panthers 1:01.87; 7. Presley Hardy, Panthers 1:08.76.
BOYS 5-6 50Y BACK:1. Ben Wolfley, Spartans 49.49; 2. Case Zitzman, Panthers 51.80; 3. Zach Mitchell, Panthers 1:00.23; 4. Tanner Clements, Spartans 1:03.20; 5. Luke Simmons, Spartans 1:16.51; 6. Luke Wahlen, Spartans 1:16.54; 7. Cy Kegel, Panthers 1:17.38; 8. Jamie Bailey, Spartans 1:42.07.
GIRLS 7-8 50Y BACK: 1. Emily Meyer, Spartans 37.07; 2. Evelyn Jensen, Spartans 44.82; 3. Ella Smaka, Spartans 50.25; 4. Brooklyn Briggs, Spartans 54.84; 5. Ellie Bradshaw, Spartans 55.92; 6. Katie Reed, Panthers DQ; 7. Sydney McAtee, Panthers DQ.
BOYS 7-8 50Y BACK: 1. Chaz Thomason, Spartans 43.05; 2. Vincent Kisner, Spartans 53.15; 3. Zac Wasemiller, Spartans DQ; 1. River Salvesen, Spartans 37.36; 2. James Bird, Panthers 45.24; 3. Daniel Foster, Panthers 46.14; 4. Skye Sharp, Spartans 47.23; 5. Isaac Coulsey, Panthers 56.01; 6. Nolan Ma, Spartans 59.72; 7. Joel Bailey, Spartans 1:19.42; 8. Carson Bohney, Panthers 1:36.85.
GIRLS 5-6 100Y BREAST: 1. Lia Hendrix, Panthers 1:57.81; 2. Lacie Newell, Spartans 2:04.44; 3. Bristyl Lamb, Spartans 2:09.09; 4. Kiara Schmid, Panthers 2:11.92; 5. Ella Collins, Panthers 2:29.77; 6. Kaiya Hollaway, Panthers DQ; 7. Maddie Newton, Spartans DQ.
BOYS 5-6 100Y BREAST: 1. Price Foster, Panthers 1:49.43; 2. Ezra Salvesen, Spartans 2:20.75; 3. Ryan Hall, Spartans 2:29.92; 4. Aaron Reading, Spartans 2:38.59; 5. Case Zitzman, Panthers NS.
GIRLS 7-8 100Y BREAST: 1. Maggie Stowell, Spartans 1:49.45; 2. Ella Smaka, Spartans 1:53.02; 3. Charlotte Wray, Panthers 2:41.33; 1. Courtney Anderson, Spartans 1:36.12; 2. Maggie Moffat, Panthers 1:50.06; 3. Hannah Gunderson, Panthers 1:54.38; 4. Emma Burton, Panthers 1:58.53; 5. Kalina Hagen, Panthers 2:17.97; 6. Olivia Wahlen, Spartans DQ.
BOYS 7-8 100Y BREAST: 1. James Smaka, Spartans 1:38.15; 2. Derek Riggs, Panthers 1:41.04; 3. Bridger Lamb, Spartans 1:42.86; 4. Riley Clark, Panthers 1:52.87; 5. Vincent Kisner, Spartans 2:05.94; 6. Tyler Klein, Panthers 2:10.68; 7. Josh Briggs, Spartans DQ.
GIRLS 5-6 100Y FREE: 1. Maddy Stowell, Spartans 1:51.86; 2. Kiara Schmid, Panthers 1:59.47; 3. Kaydence Young, Panthers 2:52.99; 1. Kaiya Hollaway, Panthers 1:29.46; 2. Brooklyn Shupe, Panthers 1:33.48; 3. Ellora Coxson, Spartans 1:47.02; 4. Brenna Helgeson, Spartans 2:03.09; 5. Ella Mottishaw, Spartans 2:11.91; 6. Kaylee Fennell, Panthers DQ.
BOYS 5-6 100Y FREE: 1. Ben Wolfley, Spartans 1:40.23; 2. Zach Mitchell, Panthers 1:59.59; 3. Aaron Reading, Spartans 2:05.13; 4. Cy Kegel, Panthers 3:35.58; 5. Jesse Kisner, Spartans 3:38.30; 6. Jamie Bailey, Spartans DQ.
GIRLS 7-8 100Y FREE: 1. Emily Meyer, Spartans 1:14.77; 2. Charlotte Wray, Panthers 1:57.36; 3. Iris Marlowe, Panthers 2:16.26; 1. Jennamarie Williams, Panthers 1:24.40; 2. Kaia Schroeder, Spartans 1:32.09; 3. Evelyn Jensen, Spartans 1:36.92; 4. Katie Reed, Panthers 1:40.45; 5. Sam Bishop, Spartans 1:45.51; 6. Aubrey Barnard, Panthers 1:48.25; 7. Ellie Bradshaw, Spartans DQ.
BOYS 7-8 100Y FREE: 1. Chaz Thomason, Spartans 1:33.97; 2. Nathan Mitchell, Panthers 1:47.95; 3. Josh Squires, Spartans 2:05.59; 4. Zac Wasemiller, Spartans 2:40.70; 1. Tyson Brown, Panthers 1:12.93; 2. River Salvesen, Spartans 1:15.87; 3. Tyler Murri, Spartans 1:24.77; 4. Chaz Anderson, Panthers 1:26.82; 5. Nolan Ma, Spartans 1:41.99; 6. Shane Hall, Spartans 1:51.98; 7. Isaac Coulsey, Panthers 2:10.98; 8. Joel Bailey, Spartans 2:51.49.
GIRLS 5-6 50Y FLY: 1. Madison Stucki, Spartans 53.11; 2. Lyvi Rudd, Panthers 57.71; 3. Lacie Newell, Spartans 58.74; 4. Emma Cummings, Panthers 1:42.43.
BOYS 5-6 50Y FLY: 1. Emmett Kennedy, Spartans DQ.
GIRLS 7-8 50Y FLY: 1. Cheyenne Smith, Spartans 41.05; 2. Kate Heiner, Spartans 45.27; 3. Maeli Wojnarowicz, Panthers 45.80; 4. Maggie Stowell, Spartans 52.40; 5. Brooklyn Briggs, Spartans 53.26; 6. Kalina Hagen, Panthers 53.81; 7. Samantha Owens, Panthers 1:06.77; 8. Aubrey Barnard, Panthers 1:14.08.
BOYS 7-8 50Y FLY: 1. Blue Burns, Spartans 30.29; 2. Hal Clements, Spartans 40.97; 3. James Smaka, Spartans 43.52; 4. Derek Riggs, Panthers 43.82; 5. James Bird, Panthers 46.38.
GIRLS 5-6 100Y BACK: 1. Maddy Stowell, Spartans 1:47.48; 2. Brooklyn Porter, Panthers 2:12.61; 3. Allyssa Young, Panthers 2:20.50; 4. Ellora Coxson, Spartans 2:22.62; 1. Lia Hendrix, Panthers 1:47.55; 2. Brooklyn Shupe, Panthers 1:51.48; 3. Chelsea Murri, Spartans 2:08.00; 4. Brenna Helgeson, Spartans 2:11.69; 5. Kaylee Fennell, Panthers 2:24.37; 6. Ella Mottishaw, Spartans 2:47.25.
BOYS 5-6 100Y BACK: 1. Ben Wolfley, Spartans 1:55.43; 2. Tanner Clements, Spartans 2:23.22; 3. Luke Wahlen, Spartans 2:52.62; 4. Luke Simmons, Spartans 2:56.59; 5. Cy Kegel, Panthers 3:10.13.
GIRLS 7-8 100Y BACK: 1. Emily Meyer, Spartans 1:26.28; 2. Charlotte Wray, Panthers 2:11.74; 3. Maggie Moffat, Panthers 2:17.32; 1. Jennamarie Williams, Panthers 1:27.65; 2. Cheyenne Smith, Spartans 1:28.93; 3. Evelyn Jensen, Spartans 1:45.19; 4. Kaia Schroeder, Spartans 1:46.62; 5. Hannah Gunderson, Panthers 1:50.01; 6. Sam Bishop, Spartans 2:10.07; 7. Samantha Owens, Panthers 2:36.12.
BOYS 7-8 100Y BACK: 1. Hal Clements, Spartans 1:39.94; 2. Chaz Thomason, Spartans 1:40.22; 3. Bridger Lamb, Spartans 1:53.02; 4. Nathan Mitchell, Panthers 2:08.30; 5. Tyler Klein, Panthers DQ; 6. Zac Wasemiller, Spartans DQ; 1. River Salvesen, Spartans 1:28.18; 2. Tyson Brown, Panthers 1:29.41; 3. Riley Clark, Panthers 1:39.76; 4. Daniel Foster, Panthers 1:45.84; 5. John Grider, Jr, Spartans 1:53.77; 6. Skye Sharp, Spartans 1:59.62; 7. Isaac Coulsey, Panthers 2:19.62; 8. Joel Bailey, Spartans 3:24.82.
GIRLS 5-6 50Y BREAST: 1. Maddie Newton, Spartans 50.55; 2. Claira Brown, Panthers 1:01.19; 3. Brooklyn Ledosquet, Panthers 1:07.10; 4. Bristyl Lamb, Spartans DQ; 5. Kirsten Sorenson, Panthers DQ; 6. Presley Hardy, Panthers DQ.
BOYS 5-6 50Y BREAST: 1. Ethan Reed, Panthers 1:06.08; 2. Ezra Salvesen, Spartans 1:07.15; 3. Ryan Hall, Spartans 1:12.71; 4. Jesse Kisner, Spartans 1:37.19.
GIRLS 7-8 50Y BREAST: 1. Courtney Anderson, Spartans 41.97; 2. Olivia Wahlen, Spartans 45.63; 3. Charly Dixon, Panthers 49.93; 4. Ella Smaka, Spartans 52.15; 5. Emma Burton, Panthers 52.55; 6. Maggie Stowell, Spartans 53.06; 7. Sydney McAtee, Panthers 53.48; 8. Iris Marlowe, Panthers 1:26.22.
BOYS 7-8 50Y BREAST: 1. Blue Burns, Spartans 32.75; 2. Tyler Murri, Spartans 47.49; 3. James Bird, Panthers 51.90; 4. Hal Clements, Spartans 53.04; 5. Wade Hayes, Panthers 56.74; 6. John Grider, Jr, Spartans 59.28; 7. Shane Hall, Spartans 1:04.69; 8. Isaac Roth, Panthers 1:37.25.
MIXED 5-6 200Y FREE REL: 1. Spartans B, (Aaron Reading, Ryan Hall, Maddy Stowell, Ben Wolfley), 3:01.98; 2. Spartans A, (Emmett Kennedy, Chelsea Murri, Ezra Salvesen, Madison Stucki), 3:05.70; 3. Panthers A, (Brooklyn Ledosquet, Case Zitzman, Ethan Reed, Brooklyn Shupe), 3:10.23; 4. Panthers B, (Ella Collins, Claira Brown, Emma Cummings, Lia Hendrix), 3:35.17; 5. Spartans C, (Tanner Clements, Ella Mottishaw, Bristyl Lamb, Ellora Coxson), 3:38.87; 6. Panthers C, (Kaylee Fennell, Zach Mitchell, Allyssa Young, Kiara Schmid), 3:56.26; 7. Panthers D, (Cy Kegel, Brooklyn Porter, Price Foster, Kaydence Young), 4:22.70; 8. Spartans D, (Jamie Bailey, Luke Simmons, Jesse Kisner, Luke Wahlen), 5:39.13.
MIXED 7-8 200Y FREE REL:1. Spartans A, (Hal Clements, Kaia Schroeder, Kate Heiner, River Salvesen), 2:20.10; 2. Panthers A, (Hannah Gunderson, Chaz Anderson, James Bird, Derek Riggs), 2:33.37; 3. Spartans B, (Skye Sharp, Josh Briggs, Sam Bishop, James Smaka), 2:34.95; 4. Panthers B, (Charly Dixon, Riley Clark, Kalina Hagen, Maggie Moffat), 2:44.88; 5. Panthers C, (Jennamarie Williams, Katie Reed, Isaac Roth, Maeli Wojnarowicz), 2:59.76; 6. Panthers D, (Wade Hayes, Emma Burton, Sydney McAtee, Aubrey Barnard), 3:00.78; 7. Spartans D, (Nolan Ma, Shane Hall, Josh Squires, Bridger Lamb), 3:05.70; 8. Spartans C, (Joel Bailey, Zac Wasemiller, Chaz Thomason, Ellie Bradshaw), 4:07.40.