The Triple Threat Wrestling team from Blackfoot recently entered the Rumble in Reno national tournament. There were more than 2,600 wrestlers from 490 teams from all the western states. Triple Threat placed 22 of its 31 wrestlers in the top-six, taking the first-place team trophy by 28 points. The team is coached by Eddy Card, Alfonzo Hernandez, Victor Guerra and Joey Vail.
TOP FOUR PLACES
1 – Triple Threat Wrestling Blackfoot Score: 165
2 – Team Utah Score: 137
3 – Team Montana Score: 133
4 – Nevada Elite Wrestling Score: 117
Individual placers
6U
61 – Madden Hernandez 5th
8U
62 – Scout Scott 1st
78 – Riggin Oleson 5th
87 Dually Shultz 5th
7-9 Rookie
86 – Aiden Hernandez 2nd
Girls
K-2
37- Micah Dillow 4th
10U
61 – Ridge Vail 1st
Girls Gr 3-5
58 – Keanna Conrad 1st, Tayler Brown 2nd
10-12 Rookie
73 – Titus Dillow 4th
81 – Tanner Ellis 1st
12U
70 – Saxton Scott 4th
81 – Ryker Vail 2nd
98- Kylan Guerra 6th
130 – Seth Jacobson 2nd
146 – Bill Vialpando 1st
Girls 6-8
84 – Allister Dillow 6th
106 – Kayla Vail 1st
3-15 Rookie
95 – Sam Smith 2nd
123 – Austin Ramirez 1st
137 – Dallin Ellis 5th
15U
Hwt Chris Portillo 2nd