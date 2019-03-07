Triple Threat Wrestling

The Triple Threat youth wrestling team out of Blackfoot won the Rumble in Reno.

 Contributed photo

The Triple Threat Wrestling team from Blackfoot recently entered the Rumble in Reno national tournament. There were more than 2,600 wrestlers from 490 teams from all the western states. Triple Threat placed 22 of its 31 wrestlers in the top-six, taking the first-place team trophy by 28 points. The team is coached by Eddy Card, Alfonzo Hernandez, Victor Guerra and Joey Vail.

TOP FOUR PLACES

1 – Triple Threat Wrestling Blackfoot Score: 165

2 – Team Utah Score: 137

3 – Team Montana Score: 133

4 – Nevada Elite Wrestling Score: 117

Individual placers

6U

61 – Madden Hernandez 5th

8U

62 – Scout Scott 1st

78 – Riggin Oleson 5th

87 Dually Shultz 5th

7-9 Rookie

86 – Aiden Hernandez 2nd

Girls

K-2

37- Micah Dillow 4th

10U

61 – Ridge Vail 1st

Girls Gr 3-5

58 – Keanna Conrad 1st, Tayler Brown 2nd

10-12 Rookie

73 – Titus Dillow 4th

81 – Tanner Ellis 1st

12U

70 – Saxton Scott 4th

81 – Ryker Vail 2nd

98- Kylan Guerra 6th

130 – Seth Jacobson 2nd

146 – Bill Vialpando 1st

Girls 6-8

84 – Allister Dillow 6th

106 – Kayla Vail 1st

3-15 Rookie

95 – Sam Smith 2nd

123 – Austin Ramirez 1st

137 – Dallin Ellis 5th

15U

Hwt Chris Portillo 2nd

Tags

Load comments