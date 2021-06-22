Eli Armstrong, a local 7-year-old state wrestling champion, won the Outstanding Wrestling Award in his age group at this past weekend’s Western States Championships in Provo, Utah. Competing in the 8-under division at 56 pounds, Armstrong also claimed titles in both folkstyle and freestyle wrestling.
Youth Wrestling
Allan Steele
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today