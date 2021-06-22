Eli Armstrong youth wrestling

 

 Courtesy photo

Eli Armstrong, a local 7-year-old state wrestling champion, won the Outstanding Wrestling Award in his age group at this past weekend’s Western States Championships in Provo, Utah. Competing in the 8-under division at 56 pounds, Armstrong also claimed titles in both folkstyle and freestyle wrestling.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

