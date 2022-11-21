premier tech american legion

American Legion members stand with students and apprentices with the newly finished retired flag deposit box.

 Photo courtesy of Premier Technology

Students and apprentices through Premier Technology’s program gifted a retired flag deposit box to the American Legion on Veteran’s Day this month. This box will be used to drop off United States flags that have been worn out so that the members of the legion can retire it properly.

Premier and Blackfoot High School partnered together to bring in some of the school’s top students and give them experience on the project. 


