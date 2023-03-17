FIRST TEAM
Marley Pieper, jr., Blackfoot
The Player: Pieper led the Broncos in scoring and rebounding averaging 16.5 points per game and 6.5 rebounds. Pieper also led the Broncos to another district title and a state playoff appearance after the Broncos started the season 1-6.
What Coaches Said: “Marlee was tough for us to guard. She did good things overall and is why Blackfoot ended where they ended up." -Jeremy Spencer, Thunder Ridge
Kennedy Gillette, sr., Sugar-Salem
The Player: Gillette reached 1,000 points in her high school career during the district championship game against Teton. Gillette also led the team in scoring averaging 21 points per game and leading the Diggers to a third-place game appearance in the state playoffs.
What Coaches Said: "Gillette is a beast. If Sugar needed a bucket, she would get the bucket." -Pat Hogan, Teton
Aspen Caldwell, sr., Thunder Ridge
The Player: The University of Idaho signee led the Titans in scoring averaging 21.8 points per game. Caldwell also led the Titans to another state playoff berth and was named 5A District 5-6 5A player of the year.
What Coaches Said: "Aspen was hard to game plan. Hardest players to stop. Caldwell played like the biggest players on the court." - Ty Keck, Skyline
Shay Shippen, so., Skyline
The Player: Despite not getting to the state tournament, Shippen led the Grizzlies in both scoring averaging 23 points per game, and rebounding averaging 10.7 rebounds per game.
What Coaches Said: "We tried our best to slow her down but she got rebounds and found a way to score." - Jeremy Spencer, Thunder Ridge
Kambree Barber, jr., RIgby
The Player: Barber was named to the 5A District 5 -6 5A first team. She led the Trojans to the state consolation championship while averaging 22 points and 15 rebounds per game.
What Coaches Said: "Kambree was a great rebounder and puts the ball back in." -Raimee Odum, Blackfoot
SECOND TEAM
Maddi Andreasen, sr., Ririe
Andreasen led the Bulldogs in scoring averaging 12 points per game. She was named to the 2A Nuclear Conference all-conference first team and led the Bulldogs to the consolation championship in the 2A state playoffs.
Porter Wood, so., Teton
Wood averaged 12 points and nine rebounds per game during the season while leading the Timberwolves to third place in the 3A state playoffs.
Marley Spencer, sr., Thunder Ridge
Spencer averaged 10 points per game along with being named to the 5A District 5-6 5A all-conference first team.
Espi Vergara, sr., Blackfoot
Vergara averaged 14 points per game along with being named to the 4A District 6 all-conference first team and leading the Broncos to another district title after a 1-6 start.
Calyn Wood, sr., Idaho Falls
Wood was named to the 4A High Country all-conference first team and averaged 14.7 points per game and 2.8 steals per game.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kendylan Anderson, junior, Blackfoot; Kennidee Anderson, senior, Ririe; Amy Baczuk, junior, Skyline; Brianne Bailey, sophomore, South Fremont; Abigail Barkdull, junior, Teton; Maggie Barrientos, West Jefferson; Haillie Behunin, senior, Shelley; Sadie Bird, sr., Leadore; Brinley Bradshaw, freshman, Sugar-Salem; Sedona Cannon, senior, Salmon; Piper Clayson, junior, Firth; Brooke Cook, senior, Hillcrest; Charli Cook, senior, Madison; Kylie Dansie, junior, Rigby; Neveah Davenport, freshman, Thunder Ridge; Lillee Duffin, senior, Idaho Falls; Meg Fillmore, senior, Sugar-Salem; Cici Espinoza, senior, Thunder Ridge; Kinzlee Faulkner, so., Watersprings; Daytona Folkman, junior, Firth; Mylee Graham, junior, Rigby; Emery Guthrie, junior, Firth; Alyssa Harris, junior, Bonneville; Ashlyn Harris, sophomore, Sugar-Salem; Alyssa Hill, junior, North Fremont; Grace Hogan, junior, Teton; Megan Hurst, senior, Idaho Falls; Aubrey Jackson, senior, Thunder Ridge; Rylin Jackson, sophomore, Thunder Ridge; Morgan Johnson, junior, Teton; Quinnleigh Kesler, junior; Sarah Knight, jr. Butte County; Kaylie Kofe, junior, Bonneville; Reese Kunz, junior, Teton; Hillcrest; Kinzley Larsen, freshman, Rigby; Riley Layton, senior, Blackfoot; Chantea Lecheminant, junior, South Fremont; Bridget Leslie, junior, Firth; Emrie Lenz, junior, North Fremont; Mackenzie Mackay, senior, Leadore; Whitney Mackenzie, senior, Madison; Macie Mecham, junior, Firth; Megan Moore, sr., Mackay; Nika Nead, sophomore, Sugar-Salem; Kenzley Neville, sophomore, South Fremont; Rylee Nielson, senior, Firth; Kaylee Packer, sophomore, Shelley; Audrey Parkinson, senior, Ririe; Tavie Rogers, jr., Butte County; Josie Richardson, sophomore, North Fremont; Brynlee Riedle, sophomore, Idaho Falls; Natalie Robles, senior, South Fremont; Brianna Scott, senior, Ririe; Kysa Shippen, junior, Skyline; Kenzie Taylor, senior, Skyline; Carly Stenquist, senior, Thunder Ridge; Kennedy Stenquist, senior, Thunder Ridge; Jordyn Torgerson, senior, West Jefferson; Mia Williams, junior, Shelley; Berklee Yancey, senior, South Fremont.
