Improving in the offseason demonstrates that the progress a player makes can really affect how the basketball season goes. For Shelley forward Brinley Cannon, improving on her basketball skills and getting around a defense became the difference to the Russets’ success this past season.
Cannon, the Post Register All-Area Player of the Year, led the Russets in scoring and propelled the team to a district title and a berth in the 4A state tournament where they advanced to the 4A state final. Even though the Russets did not win the title, the experience to get there was worth it, Cannon noted.
“It was just awesome to see the growth and I was just super blessed with great teammates and a great coach,” Cannon said.
During the season Cannon became better at moving without the ball, something that Russets head coach Jessica Carlson emphasized to the team.
“I just think that she (Carlson) put an emphasis on team basketball and moving the ball, and work as a team.” Cannon said.
“That is how we would be the most successful. I really loved how our offense included everyone and that helped me and my game with how it might be at the next level,” Cannon said.
Cannon’s improvement from last year was a huge step in the Russets winning 22 games after finishing 13-12 a year ago.
“Brinley was a dual threat offensively,” Blackfoot head coach Raimee Odum said. “She got a lot stronger, finished well round the rim. On defense, their team would funnel everyone and Brinley would serve as shot blocker.”
“Brinley made a huge jump her junior year,” Skyline head coach Ty Keck said. “Made the plays when they needed to be made. Her rebounding game went to another level, best rebounder we faced this season.”
“Brinley was a tough matchup problem for our team,” Sugar-Salem head coach Crystal Dayley said. “Cannon can score from inside and outside, she can score from anywhere.”
