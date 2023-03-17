Improving in the offseason demonstrates that the progress a player makes can really affect how the basketball season goes. For Shelley forward Brinley Cannon, improving on her basketball skills and getting around a defense became the difference to the Russets’ success this past season.

Cannon, the Post Register All-Area Player of the Year, led the Russets in scoring and propelled the team to a district title and a berth in the 4A state tournament where they advanced to the 4A state final. Even though the Russets did not win the title, the experience to get there was worth it, Cannon noted.


