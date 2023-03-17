Jessica Carlson 2022-23 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

Shelley coach Jessica Carlson rallies her team during the 4A state playoffs.

 IDAHO SPORTS

SHELLEY — Turning around an athletic program can take years. A couple of things have to happen in order to make it happen. One of them is player development, along with winning games. For Shelley girls’ basketball head coach Jessica Carlson, the opportunity to do both is something she looked forward to each day and it paid off this year.

Carlson, the Post Register All-Area Coach of the Year, spearheaded a big turnaround after finishing 13-12 last year to winning 22 games and leading the Russets to the 4A state final. Carlson also implemented a system that involved passing and finding the hole on the defense while also finding other ways other than isolation or one on one play.


