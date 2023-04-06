The Titans bats came alive from the beginning of the game. Cael Grimmett had five hits along with 5 RBIs. The Titas also stole base eight stolen bases in the game. Grant Blanchard pitched a complete game striking out five.
The Trojans scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. James Madsen had 2 RBIs.
The Titans (3-4, 1-1) will be back in action on Friday vs Highland at 1 p.m., while the Trojans (3-4, 2-1) will host Pocatello on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Idaho Falls sweep the double header over Hillcrest
In the first game between the Tigers opened the gates in the top of the fourth and fifth inning. Dillon Ball had three RBIs. Max Groberg got the run support he needed with three strike outs and a good defense. It also forced the game to end in the fifth inning in the mercy rule.
The Knights despite getting hits, their defensive errors were the difference and could not recover.
In the second, the Tigers scored first thanks to a sacrifice fly by Alex Monroy. Then from there, the Knights score two runs in the top of the third inning and being down 3-2, the Knights bats came alive at the top of the fourth inning. Anthony Morales had 2 RBIs along with scoring two runs for the Tigers. Morgan Aust also added 2 RBIs and a run scored.
For the Knights, Tarik Allen had 2 RBIs.
Both the Tigers (6-4, 4-0) and the Knights (2-4, 0-2) conclude their series on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Hillcrest.
