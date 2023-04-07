HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Sugar-Salem Invite
Men’s 100 Meters
1.Trevon Holman, 11.15, Sugar-Salem
2.Ty Gilbert, 11.59, Grace
3.Josh Do, 11.80, Sugar-Salem
4.Kaden Nate, 11.85, Sugar-Salem
5.Sam Merrill,11.88, Sugar-Salem
6.Noah McClure, 11.91, Star Valley
7.Ty Hirrlinger, 11.96, Sugar-Salem
8.Cach Harris, 11.97, Sugar-Salem
9.Ryan Bingham, 11.97, Sugar-Salem
10. Josiah Bosco, 12.03, Sugar-Salem
Women’s 100 meters
1.Jinettie Garbett,12.84, Soda Springs
2.Hannah Evans,13.53, Soda Springs
3.Grace Collins,13.61, Star Valley
4.Aspen Christensen,13.77, Soda Springs
5.Kamryn Teichert,13.87, Sugar-Salem
6. Audrey White, 14.01, Watersprings
7.Trista Finney,14.02, West Yellowstone
8.Camryn Mackey, 14.03, Star Valley
9.Fallon Palmer, 14.04, Sugar-Salem
10.Brooklyn Kempe,14.27, Soda Springs
Men’s 400 Meters
1., 12, Porter Holt, 50.69 Sugar-Salem
2.Aj Mejia, 56.09, Grace
2.Chad Evan Corbin, 56.13, Star Valley
3.Zac Dougherty, 56.23, Sugar-Salem
4.Hudson Bos, 56.24, Heritage Christian
5.Noah McClure, 56.46, Star Valley
6.Mason Smith, 56.73, Sugar-Salem
7. Matt Kinoshita,58.75, Watersprings
9. Lucas Aston, 58.86, West Yellowstone
8.Cade Hill, 59.37, North Gem
9.Sam Moon, 59.37, North Fremont
Women’s 400 Meters
1.Audrey White, 1:04.53, Watersprings
2.Amelia Harris,1:05.51, Soda Springs
3.Macee Simmons, 1:06.23, Soda Springs
4.Camryn Mackey,1:06.41, Star Valley
5.Grace Dawkins, 1:06.82, West Yellowstone
6.Kamryn Teichert,1:07.03, Sugar-Salem
7.Sophia Dougherty, 1:07.53, Sugar-Salem
8.Isabella Smith,1:07.68, Watersprings
9. Alexis Law,1:10.76, Heritage Christian
10.Tessica Jorgensen,1:13.10, Grace
Men’s 3200 Meters
1.Corbin Johnston, , 9:58.90aSR, North Fremont
2.Dylan Ball, , 10:48.23aPR, Sugar-Salem
3.Brigham Renfroe, , 10:49.23aSR, Soda Springs
4.Jaten Hymas, , 10:52.29a, Butte County
5.Raymond Lilly, , 11:03.39aPR, Leadore
6.Cade Hill, , 11:20.41aSR, North Gem
7.Jackson Lemmon, , 11:21.47a, South Fremont
8.Jonah Wilkerson, , 11:25.18aPR, Grace
9.Brock Johnson, , 11:43.09aPR, Grace
10.Andrew Galbraith, 11:56.71, Sugar-Salem
Women’s 3200 Meters
1.Cortlyn Coleman,12:47.57, Malad
2.India Galloway,12:53.73, Soda Springs
3.Yadira Patino,13:06.68, North Fremont
4.Brayleigh Johnston,13:45.66, North Fremont
5.Lilly Gilbert, 13:49.22, Grace
6.Shalyn Thompson, 15:03.77, North Gem
Women’s 1600 Meters
1.Hailey Dalling,5:54.21, Sugar-Salem
2.Alayna Babcock,5:54.59, Butte County
3.Cally Coleman,5:54.98, Malad
4.Elsie Pieper, 5:55.58, Star Valley
5.Ellie Wood,5:59.05, Soda Springs
6.Gracey Visser, 6:02.06, Star Valley
7.Cortlyn Coleman,6:02.30, Malad
8. Kaelle Opitz,6:03.67, Star Valley
9.Alexis Angell,6:09.43, Star Valley
10.Rebekah Evans,6:10.90, Soda Springs
Men’s Shot Put 12 kgs.
1.Kort Summers,49' 1PR, Sugar-Salem
2. Ryan Bingham, 47' 4.5PR, Sugar-Salem
3.Jaden Wanstrom, 44' 8, Butte County
4.Colt Sotelo, 41' 4.5SR, Star Valley
5.Caden Dalling, 40' 11.5, Sugar-Salem
6.Dallon Draper, 40' 9SR, Grace
7.Cooper Lawson, 36' 6PR, Star Valley
8.Jaxson Van Eps, 35' 0PR, West Jefferson
9.Ely Sullivan, 34' 9PR, West Jefferson
10.Roy Wynn, 33' 10.5PR, North Fremont
Women’s Shot Put 4 kgs.
1.Izzy Shelton,32' 6.75, Soda Springs
2.Shaely Kunz, 31' 2.5SR, Star Valley
3.Nika Nead, 30' 6SR, Sugar-Salem
4.Alli Thueson,30' 4SR, South Fremont
5. Lindsay Rigby, 29' 1, Grace
6.Megan McConnon, , 28' 2.25, North Fremont
7.Estefany Morales, 27' 6, North Fremont
8.Eva Grimm, 26' 8.5, Soda Springs
9.Ellisa Hawkes, 25' 11.75, Sugar-Salem
10.Gizzel Ramales, 25' 7.5SR, West Yellowstone
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
BUHL 12, SOUTH FREMONT 2
THUNDER RIDGE 17, MADISON 7
HILLCREST 8, IDAHO FALLS 5
BEAR LAKE 5, TETON 4
WOOD RIVER 5, SUGAR-SALEM 2
KIMBERLY 5, SUGAR-SALEM 4
SOUTH FREMONT
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
BUHL 25, NORTH FREMONT 6
BLACKFOOT 23, BONNEVILLE 11
WEST JEFFERSON 17, RIRIE 0
DECLO 24, NORTH FREMONT 6
SOUTH FREMONT 19, FILER 7
SOUTH FREMONT 11, MCCALL-DONNELLY 2
WOOD RIVER 13, SUGAR-SALEM 6
SUGAR-SALEM 8, BUHL 5
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.