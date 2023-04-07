Kaelie Eastman signing with North Idaho College

Idaho Falls’ Kaelie Eastman with her family during her signing ceremony.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Idaho Falls’ Kaelie Eastman signed a letter of intent to play college soccer at North Idaho College on Thursday.

Eastman had other offers as well from Montana State-Billings, Utah State University-Eastern, Whitman, and other colleges, she said. However, Eastman felt connected with North Idaho College.


