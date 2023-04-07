HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Idaho Falls' Eastman signs with North Idaho College ALAN PINA apina@postregister.com Apr 7, 2023 Apr 7, 2023 Updated 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Idaho Falls’ Kaelie Eastman with her family during her signing ceremony. COURTESY PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Idaho Falls’ Kaelie Eastman signed a letter of intent to play college soccer at North Idaho College on Thursday.Eastman had other offers as well from Montana State-Billings, Utah State University-Eastern, Whitman, and other colleges, she said. However, Eastman felt connected with North Idaho College.“I have friends who go to the same school I am going to and have the program that I want to go into,” Eastman said.Wanting to play soccer in college has been a goal that Eastman said she’s dreamed about for long time. Now the opportunity to play soccer at the next level has happened.Eastman will pursue a major into exercise science. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Hillcrest prevails in conference opener over Idaho Falls Blackfoot woman arrested, reportedly stole rental car US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions Easter 2023: Easter egg hunting locations Man rescued from Snake River island after slipping accident Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
