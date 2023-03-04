Sugar-Salem 2023 3A state champions

Sugar-Salem players celebrating state title at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. 

 By Pat Sutphin prsports@postregister.com

NAMPA -- The road to redemption to get back on top is something most teams look to use as motivation. For the Sugar-Salem Diggers, the road to getting back on top is finally complete as they held off the Bonners Ferry Badgers 52-47 Saturday in the 3A championship game to win their eighth title in school history and first since 2020.

The first quarter became a bit of jitters for both teams. Bonners Ferry made a couple of turnovers but lead by two at the end of the quarter. 


