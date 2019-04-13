Skyline basketball player Jodus Bates signed a national letter of intent on Saturday with Blue Mountain Community College.
Bates, listed as a 6-foot-7 power forward, averaged 14.2 points and nearly five rebounds for the Grizzlies last season in 11 games.
Bates was dismissed from the team midway through the season for an off-the-court incident, but said he’s worked to redeem himself and get ready to play at the next level. He went to camps and showcases in an effort to catch the attention of college coaches.
He was contacted by Blue Mountain, a community college in Pendleton, Ore., and recently had a tryout. Bates said the school put its trust in him and the feeling was mutual.
“I never gave up on the dream because I love basketball so much,” he said. “I’m just going to play ball and go to school, that’s it.”
The Timberwolves are members of the Northwest Athletic Conference. The team finished with a 4-23 overall record this season.