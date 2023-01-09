BLACKFOOT — When Blackfoot High School senior Matt Thomas signed a letter of intent recently to run cross country for Oklahoma State University, it marked one of the biggest signings in recent BHS memory.

Not many Bingham County athletes can boast that they'll be competing in a sport in the Big 12 Conference. And the Cowboys have a solid tradition in cross country to go along with their results from other big-ticket sports. In cross country, they've boasted national team championships, a bunch of conference team championships, quite a few all-Americans, and they hosted the last national championship meet.


