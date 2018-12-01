REXBURG — Madison boys basketball coach Travis Schwab was giddy following Saturday's 20-point win over Mountain View — high-fiving, chatting and smiling to local fans, parents and referees well after the final whistle.
If the opening weekend for Madison is any indicator of how its season may go, the Bobcats, along with Schwab, should be giddy.
Three Boise teams beaten in three days, as Madison beat Mountain View 64-44 Saturday afternoon in its home gym.
A balanced offensive attack — which saw the Bobcats rest their usual starters and use platoon swaps halfway through quarters — helped Madison reach 3-0 for the second time in three years.
Kyle Jackson, playing with a tapped right hand due to a floor burn, led the Bobcats with 12 points. Dawson Wills, who started, had 11. Point guard Jordan Porter came off the bench and provided nine points, three assists and three steals, as the Mavericks struggled against the Bobcats' halfcourt traps during the third quarter.
"I thought (Madison's weekend) was great," Jaden Schwab, who finished with three points and helped Madison lead by 25 at one point. The Bobcats never trailed Saturday.
"We knew coming in we had a tough Boise school coming in on the first night, so it was nice to beat them, and then to beat Borah, who in my opinion is one of the better teams in the state, was nice. And then we had to find enough energy today to come out and get a win. So to come out 3-0 is really big," he added.
If the three "East vs. West" matchups in three days was an early season experiment for six of Idaho's top programs, Madison walks away from the "postseason"-type weekend concocting beautiful basketball with close to a 10-man rotation.
Nine players scored a point for Madison, as both squads experimented with different defensive sets and matchups Saturday.
While Mountain View held Spencer Hathaway relatively in check (at one point the Mavericks used a box-and-one to keep the ball out of senior forward's hands), Madison used a variation of 2-3 and man-to-man defenses to hold Mountain View to its lowest scoring output so far this year.
"I looked at this as, O.K., 'Let's get kids some more time,'" Travis Schwab said. "We started five guys who didn't start the first two nights, so we went platoon so everybody played the same amount of minutes ... and to be able to win the game by 20, doing something like that? You know, like I said ... just so proud of them."
Austin Smart finished 11 points for the Mavericks and hit three 3-pointers.
Madison (3-0) plays at Bonneville Tuesday.