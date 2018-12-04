The Skyline Grizzlies basketball gym is informally known as the "Tajma Griz".
Well, Rigby's Tanoa Togiai owned the "Tajma Griz" — formally known as the House of Grizzlies — Tuesday night, propelling the Trojans past the Grizzlies 60-45 thanks to a double-double.
Togiai finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, a block, an assist and a steal during a game which Rigby never trailed. Along with the 6-foot-6 junior center, Rigby's Britton Berrett finished with 16 points and four 3-pointers.
10 of Togiai's points came during the fourth. Two of Berrett's four 3-pointers came in the final quarter, too.
Skyline's Jo Bates finished with a game-high 18 points.
"I think it went good. As a team, we kept our composure and rebounded well," Togiai said. "Just beat the other team. Come out, be more physical and be positive."
Down 10 after halftime, Skyline eventually cut its deficit to three points in the third following a trey from Ethan Wilding and a Bates' elbow jumper with 56 seconds remaining.
Skyline never got closer, though, as Rigby's 18-point fourth quarter, and eight 3-pointers, handed Skyline a loss during its season opener. The Trojans held the Grizzlies to just six points during the fourth and 10-of-28 shooting overall.
"Great team play," Rigby coach Justin Jones. "We got unselfish guys that will get into Tanoa and he's unselfish if they have the double team and he'll kick out to open shooters. So, very impressed with our team chemistry right now. Not only on the offensive end, but on the defensive end."
Rigby leaned on a smooth, efficient 3-point shooting first half to garner a lead.
The Trojans had four players (Togiai, Berrett, Wyatt Taylor and Brycen Uffens) with five points or more and five 3-pointers by halftime. Togiai had five points, four rebounds, an assist and a block while playing in foul trouble.
Rigby lead Skyline, 30-20, after 16 minutes.
Four different Skyline players (Harding, Ethan Wilding, Kadin Pabst an Cruz Taylor) scored five overall points during Tuesday's early season, non-conference tilt, as Skyline (0-1) will look to lean on its defense Friday at Syracuse (Utah).
"Right now we're not built to trap and run late, especially with what were doing, but honestly, our kids were in good shape and they've been working really, really hard, but it's just different than game shape," Skyline coach Clint Cornish said. "I thought it was everything Rigby was going to be. They got nice, long shooters — a couple of those we contested. ... They did a good job in the fourth quarter."
Rigby (3-0) plays at Bonneville Thursday.