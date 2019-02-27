Class 5A
MADISON BOBCATS
Record: 23-3
State seed: District 5-6 champ
Coach: Travis Schwab, second season
Players to watch: G Spencer Hathaway, Sr.; P Kyle Jackson, Sr.; P Mason McWhorter, Sr.; G Jaden Schwab, Sr.
Notes: Madison returns the core of last year’s team that won the 5A consolation game and has built its success around defense. The team has already faced championship-caliber competition and pressure in the District 5-6 tournament, having to defeat rival Rigby twice to win the district title.
RIGBY TROJANS
Record: 19-6
State seed: District 5-6 runner-up
Coach: Justin Jones, 11th season
Players to watch: F Tanoa Togiai, Jr.; G Britton Berrett, Jr.; F Brycen Uffens, Jr.; F Keegan Thompson, Jr.
Notes: The Trojans are also a solid defensive team and matched up well with rival Madison in the district tournament, forcing a deciding title game. Forward Keegan missed the district championship game with an ankle injury and could be key to the team advancing in the tournament.
Class 4A
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS
Record: 17-5
State seed: District 6 champ
Coach: Howard Hart, fifth season
Players to watch: G Kalvin Bowen, Sr.; C Paul Wilson, Sr.; F. Braxton Ball, Sr.
Notes: The Tigers have played well down the stretch, winning nine straight heading into the tournament. The team’s last loss was on Jan. 12 to Twin Falls, which will be Idaho Falls’ opponent in today’s opener. The Tigers have been successful with a balanced attack. Bowen can drive and score and Wilson and Ball give the Tigers size on the front line.
Class 3A
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
Record: 15-9
State seed: District 6 champ
Coach: Shawn Freeman, sixth season
Players to watch: G Gerohm Rihari, Sr.; P Tanner Harris, Jr.; P Kyler Handy, Jr.
Notes: The Diggers were the No. 2 seed in the District 6 tournament and advanced by beating No. 3 seed South Fremont and then No. 1 seed Teton. Sugar-Salem had to beat South Fremont a second time to claim the district title. The Diggers make their third straight appearance in the state tournament after winning the title in 2017.
Class 2A
NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES
Record: 17-6
State seed: District 6 runner up
Coach: Shannon Hill, first season
Players to watch: G Garrett Hawkes, Sr.; P Blake Oberhansley, Sr.; G Chris Hansen, Sr.; P Paul Wynn, Jr.; G Bridger Lenz, Sr.
Notes: The Huskies make their second straight appearance at the state tournament and third overall. Hawkes might be the most athletic player in the area. He can score (17.5 points) and be a shutdown defender and rebounder.
RIRIE BULLDOGS
Record: 22-1
State seed: District 6 champ
Coach: Eric Torgerson, sixth season
Players to watch: F Michael Ure, Sr.; G Larz Sutton, Sr.; G Stockton Johnson, Sr.
Notes: After losing in the state title game the past two seasons, the Bulldogs enter the tournament with a senior-laden group and a returning all-state player in Michael Ure. Ure can score inside and has a smooth and consistent 3-point shot. The Bulldogs’ lineup is experienced from top to bottom and won’t get rattled under pressure. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in the state media poll for much of the second half of the season.
Class 1A Division I
CHALLIS VIKINGS
Record: 16-6
State seed: District 5-6 champ
Coach: Jerrod Farr, sixth season
Players to watch: F Mitchell Cotant, Sr.; F Garrett Millick, Sr.; G/F Parker May, Sr.; P/F William Ashley, Sr.; P/F Ross Sheppeard, Sr.
Notes: The Vikings defeated top-seed Grace twice in the district tournament to claim its first 1A Division I District 5-6 title and 1A Division I state tournament berth since 2015. The Vikings are led by a senior core.
Class 1A Division II
MACKAY MINERS
Record: 20-4
State seed: District 5-6 champ
Coach: Kelvin Krosch, third season
Players to watch: F Caleb Green, Sr.; G Jacoda Whitworth, Jr.; F Dallin Green, Sr.; G Chase Green, Soph.
Notes: Mackay won its first district title since 2015, knocking off top seed North Gem in the final. The Miners are in the state tournament for the second straight season and 12th time since 2002. The team made 12 3-pointers in its victory over North Gem, and could be a tough matchup on the perimeter, especially if sophomore Chase Green gets hot.