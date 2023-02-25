Blackfoot wrestler mack mauger at state

Mack Mauger, of Blackfoot, competes against Draven Johns, of Caldwell, for the 4A 120-pound title.

 PAT SUTPHIN

NAMPA- Repeating as champion is one of the hardest things to do in all of sports. Winning three championships in a row might seem impossible or unimaginable. For Blackfoot wrestler Mack Mauger, nothing felt impossible or unimaginable Saturday state championships at the Idaho Center.

The University of Missouri commit won the 120-pound finals with a second-round pin over Draven Johns of Caldwell. For Mauger winning his third straight title allowed him to process what he did.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.