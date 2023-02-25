NAMPA- Repeating as champion is one of the hardest things to do in all of sports. Winning three championships in a row might seem impossible or unimaginable. For Blackfoot wrestler Mack Mauger, nothing felt impossible or unimaginable Saturday state championships at the Idaho Center.
The University of Missouri commit won the 120-pound finals with a second-round pin over Draven Johns of Caldwell. For Mauger winning his third straight title allowed him to process what he did.
“It's been a lot of hard work. I overcame a lot, it is an awesome feeling,” Mauger said of his victory.
Mauger however was not the only Bronco wrestler who took home first place and repeated. Tradyn Henderson won his second straight championship in the 182 match over Micah Serr of Preston, an opponent Henderson faced in last year’s championship.
The team winning two championships in this year’s state championships was something Henderson was proud of.
“Being a repeat both me and him (Mauger) I mean it feels super good to put Blackfoot on the map,” Henderson said.
Bonneville’s Saxton Scott and Anthony Williams both placed second in the 4A 106 and 132 finals. Idaho Falls' D.J. Neider also finished second at 145 pounds and Skyline’s Xander Zollinger finished second at 170 pounds.
In the 5A 145-pound final, Carson Burton of Thunder Ridge pinned Guisseppe Guerra of Mountain View to win the title. Burton said a change of mentality became the difference in winning the title.
“The biggest thing for me this year is changing my mentality. So I just went out and try to remain calm and confident,” Burton said. “Not really worry about the match, just go out and wrestle like it's practice. That was the difference in the match."
Burton’s teammate, Talen Eck finished second and got denied the opportunity to win a third straight state title.
Other wrestlers from east Idaho medaled in 5A included: Teague Jensen (106) of Madison finished sixth, Isaac Scott (113) of Thunder Ridge finished fifth, also from Thunder Ridge, Parker Reeves (132) finished fifth. Madison’s Cole Nelson (160) finished fourth. Nelson’s teammate Ashton Peterson (170) finished sixth. Also, from Madison, Rex Salas (285) finished sixth.
In 4A, Mason Hillier from Bonneville finished fourth in the 98 pound bracket and Hillcrest’s Bodee Green finished fifth. At 120, Shelley’s Carter Balmforth finished third along with Blackfoot’s Sam Smith finishing fifth.
At 126, Clark Petersen finished fourth with Blackfoot’s Brayden Cosens taking fifth. Bonneville’s Ryker Vail finished third in the 138 championships. Blackfoot’s Cole Inskeep finished fourth at 145. At 160, Blackfoot’s Kylan Guerra finished third, with Shelley’s Ben Hill finishing fifth. Bonneville’s Britton Sorenson finished fifth in the 170 championships.
Shelley’s Anthony Hackman finished fifth at 195, while George Valenzuela finished sixth. Preston Colvin of Skyline finished fifth at 220. Idaho Falls Brendan Rasmussen finished third in the 285 championships.
