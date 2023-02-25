NAMPA- Repeating is one of the hardest things to do in all sports. Winning three in a row, anyone can say it is impossible or unimaginable. For Blackfoot Bronocs’ Mack Maugher, it felt that he can accomplish the feat going into the state championships I at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
The University of Missouri commit did just that in winning the 120 pounds finals over Draven Johns of Caldwell. For Maugher winning his third straight title allowed him to process what he did.
“It's been a lot of hard work. I overcame a lot, it is an awesome feeling,” Maugher said of his victory.
Maugher however was not the only Bronco wrestler who took home first place and repeated. Maugher’s teammate Tradyn Henderson won his second straight championship in the 182 pounds match over Micah Serr of Preston, an opponent Henderson faced in last year’s championship.
The Broncos winning two championships in this year’s state championships was something Henderson was proud of.
“Being a repeat both me and him (Maugher) I mean it feels super good to put Blackfoot on the map,” Henderson said of not only him and Maugher repeating, but in putting Blackfoot on the map of high school wrestling in Idaho.
Bonneville’s Saxton Scott and Anthony Williams both received second place in the 106 and 132 pounds. Idaho Falls D.J. Neider also finished second at the 145 pounds. Skyline’s Xander Zollinger also finished second at the 170 pounds matchup.
In the 5A 145 pounds final, Carson Burton of Thunder Ridge won the final over Guisseppe Guerra of Mountain View. For Burton winning the title in his division, a change of mentality became the difference in Burton winning the title.
“The biggest thing for me this year is changing my mentality. So I just went out and try to remain calm and confident,” Burton said. “Not really worry about the match, just go out and wrestle like its practice. That was the difference in the match,” Burton said.
Burton’s teammate, Talen Eck got second place and got denied the opportunity to win a third straight state title.
Other wrestlers from east Idaho medaled in 5A included the following: Teague Jensen of Madison finished sixth, Isaac Scott of Thunder Ridge finished fifth, also from Thunder Ridge, Parker Reeves finished fifth. Madison’s Cole Nelson finished fourth in the 160 pounds championship. Nelson’s teammate Ashton Peterson finished sixth. Also, from, Madison, Rex Salas finished sixth at the 285 championships.
In the 4A, Mason Hillier from Bonneville finished fourth at the 98 pounds championships along with Hillcrest’s Bodee Green finished fifth. In the 120, Shelley’s Carter Balmforth finished third along with Blackfoot’s Sam Smith finished fifth.
In the 126, Clark Petersen finished fourth with Blackfoot’s Brayden Cosens finished fifth. Bonneville’s Ryker Vail finished third in the 138 championships. Blackfoot’s Cole Inskeep finished fourth place in the 145 championships. In the 160 championships, Blackfoot’s Kylan Guerra finished third, with Shelley’s Ben Hill finishing fifth. Bonneville’s Britton Sorenson finished fifth in the 170 championships.
Shelley’s Anthony Hackman finished fifth in the 195 championships, while George Valenzuela finished sixth. Preston Colvin of Skyline finished in the 220 championships. Idaho Falls Brendan Rasmussen finished third in the 285 championships.
