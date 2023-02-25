NAMPA- Repeating is one of the hardest things to do in all sports. Winning three in a row, anyone can say it is impossible or unimaginable. For Blackfoot Bronocs’ Mack Maugher, it felt that he can accomplish the feat going into the state championships I at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

The University of Missouri commit did just that in winning the 120 pounds finals over Draven Johns of Caldwell. For Maugher winning his third straight title allowed him to process what he did.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.